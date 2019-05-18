In just his first season on the high school varsity scene, Van Meter freshman Dylan Sherlock captured a state tournament berth Thursday evening.

The freshman shot an 18-hole total of 82 which officially gave him his first ticket to the Iowa High School state golf tournament. Junior Parker Fryar joined Sherlock in the district meet but just fell short of the final cut with an 18 hole round of 95.

Sherlock will now take on the state meet which will take place on Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24 from the American Legion Memorial Golf Course in Marshalltown. Start time for Thursday’s action begins at 10:30 a.m. with Friday’s action teeing off at 8 a.m.