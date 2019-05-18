DES MOINES — Bernard Bell is not a high jumper, a long jumper, or any sort of jumper, actually. He's a sprinter, and a darn good one at that.

He sprinted in four different events of varying distances on Saturday at the state track meet at Drake Stadium, but at his moment of highest elation, he became a jumper of sorts.

After sprinting in the 100-meter dash, Bell jumped for joy when he discovered that he had won the event for the second-straight year.

As Bell bolted down the straightaway, he could feel a couple of other runners in lockstep with him. After he leaned across the finish line, he looked back at the videoboard for the results, his status as the 100-meter champion in limbo.

“I instantly looked back at the clock like, 'Oh, snap,' and my name was first. All glory to God,” Bell said.

The board flashed Bell's time of 10.92 seconds into a headwind, which narrowly topped second-place Darien Porter, an Iowa State football commit, by .05. The Ames senior then hopped into the air and celebrated his victory.

Bell later placed third in the 200-meter dash, which Porter won, in another exciting sprint battle.

“This is as good of a sprint field as there's been in the state, depth-wise, three to four runners, in a decade probably or more, I don't know,” Ames coach Ben Duea said. “Those four guys are some of the fastest we've had in the state in awhile, and to come out with a first and third place is quite an accomplishment.”

Bell described Bettendorf's Porter as “one of the best runners the state has ever seen,” and Porter was also complimentary of Bell.

“He's a really great runner, a great athlete, awesome human being and a great competitor,” Porter said. “It's been a heck of an honor being able to run against him the last two years.”

Between his individual performances, plus legs on the 4x100 and 4x400, Bell helped Ames score 25 points, and the Little Cyclones tallied 63 team points, good enough for second overall.

Finishing as the state runner-up is impressive enough, but Duea especially noted how the Little Cyclones were able to do so without being at full-strength. All season, they ran without injured Will Krapfl, one of their top 400 runners, and on Friday, they were not able to finish the distance medley after Garang Akok suffered an injury mid-race in the preliminar round.

“The boys were really resilient this weekend and this entire year,” Duea said.

At the beginning of the season, Ames assistant coach Bruce Vertanen told Duea that Mayen Chiman, a senior with little varsity experience, would help the team somewhere this season.

Vertanen was right; when Akok went down on Friday night, it was up to Chiman, an alternate, to step in for the 4x400-meter relay's fourth leg, which he did well. That relay wound up finishing fourth in Saturday's final and sealing Ames' second-place finish.

“Lo and behold, he'd never really stepped into a varsity lineup until throwing him into the woods last night when we had to make the final, and he was incredible,” Duea said. “An outstanding performance for a senior, and he'll remember that for the rest of his life.”

Ames entered the 4x400, the final race of the day, in third place in the team standings, but without second-place Waukee competing in the race, the Little Cyclones knew they if they finished sixth or better, they would push their team into second.

After Aniey Akok — who placed second in the 800 on Saturday morning with a PR of 1:54.68 — ran the anchor leg in the event, getting enough team points for second place overall was the first thing on his mind.

“It's great because we just got our team into second place as a team, so it's just huge,” he said.

The second-place finish is the Little Cyclones' best since they placed second in 2001.

In all, Ames has won 20 state titles and finished second 10 times.

The Little Cyclones edged Waukee by three points, and it took a village to get there. Earlier in the weekend, Kiaeem Mosley scored four points in the shot put and Japannah Kellogg and Tamin Lipsey scored six points each in the high jump and long jump, respectively.

Bell made the biggest wave on Saturday though, with his hand four scoring events. Duea called it “truly impressive,” and then applauded his team's overall resolve.

“To lose two guys like that in the middle of the season or beginning of the year — or the middle of this meet — and to overcome that at this level with the Waukees, the Valleys, the Cedar Falls, it's truly incredible for these guys, and I'm really proud of how they bounced back,” he said.

Top 10 team scores

1. West Des Moines Valley 89, 2. Ames 63, 3. Waukee 60, 4. Bettendorf 45, 5. Western Dubuque 44, 6. Ankeny 39, 7. Southeast Polk 38, 8. Dowling Catholic 37, 9. Cedar Falls 35, 10. Linn-Mar 32