MARTENSDALE - The Colo-NESCO girls’ track team picked up points in eight events at the Martensdale St. Marys Invitational May 6 in Martensdale.

Lauryn Hill won the high jump and placed third in the 200-meter dash for Colo-NESCO. Faith Vincent took fourth in the 200, Hannah Jamison placed fourth in the 3,000 and seventh in the 1,500, Emma Wilson came in fifth in the 800 and Megan Carlson wound up fifth in the discus and seventh in the shot put.

Hill’s best effort in the high jump was five feet, two inches. She handily beat West Central Valley’s Jenna Merical by six inches for the gold.

In the 200, Hill clocked in at 29.27 seconds and Vincent ran a :29.59. Van Meter’s Norah Matt won in :28.61 and I-35’s Lilly Miller ran a :28.94 to take second.

Jamison completed the 3,000 in 14:07.09 and the 1,500 in 6:35.26. Martensdale St. Marys’ Skylyr Stewart won the 3,000 in 13:10.70 and Madrid’s Paige Ridenour picked up gold in the 1,500 with a 5:33.20 showing.

Wilson ran a 2:50 even in the 800. Madrid’s Taylor Renze was first in 2:29.89.

Carlson’s top throw in the discus was 90-9 and she peaked in the shot put with a toss of 29-6. Madrid’s Hailey Gadbaw won both events with respective throws of 115-1 and 40-3.75.

Colo-NESCO finished ninth in the team standings with 38 points. Van Meter claimed the team championship with 136 points, Madrid scored 110 points to place second and Panorama took third with 101 points.

Final team scores: 1. Van Meter 136 points, 2. Madrid 110, 3. Panorama 101, 4. Pleasantville 87, 5. I-35 79, 6. Martensdale St. Marys 74, 7. West Central Valley 54, 8. Earlham 41, 9. Colo-NESCO 38.