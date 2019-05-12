MIDDLETOWN — Tommy Elston remembers the day like it was yesterday.

It was 20 years ago to the day on Saturday when the Keokuk late model driver won a race at 34 Raceway and dedicated the win to his mother. It was, after all, her birthday and Mother's Day was the next day. So Elston presented her with his trophy for winning the feature that night at the 3/8-mile oval dirt track.

On Saturday night, Elston repeated the feat. Only this time, he dedicated the win to the memory of his mother, who died seven years ago. So one day before Mother's Day and two days before his late mother's birthday, Elston won the 20-lap IMCA late model feature race in the return of the class to 34 Raceway on a weekly basis.

So this one is once again for you, Sherry Kirchner.

"I was just thinking about this tonight. About 20 years ago, two nights from 20 years ago, I won on my Mom's birthday. I lost her about seven years ago. We've got Mother's Day (Sunday) and her birthday on Monday. I think last year I won a feature was about 10 years ago to the date driving the 15 car. I just didn't run here a lot, but the front row tonight was the place to start," Elston said. "It was good to get back here. I can't thank them enough for having us come back here. I think he's doing an outstanding here. They really work hard at it. I really like that. I'm excited about coming up here racing."

Also winning feature races were Tanner Gebhardt in 305 sprints, Austen Becerra in IMCA sport modifieds, Justin Kay in IMCA modifieds and Jake Houston in sport compacts.

Elston had to wait a little longer for his feature win, but it was well worth it. Elston passed Brandon Queen for the lead on the second lap when Queen jumped the cushion in the second turn.

From there, it was Elston's race to win. He maintained his line and held off a late charge from Matt Ryan for the emotional victory.

"The 12 car got a little bit of a jump on me. I was trying to negotiate the holes and make it through the first lap," Elston said. "He pushed up a little and that's all it took. I took the top spot and just rolled around and made sure I didn't make a mistake. Three was very difficult for me. I was overturning the motor and slowing down way more than I should have to miss the ruts. If I stayed above it I knew there was nobody that was getting by me. I just made sure to hit my marks."

It had been a year since Tanner Gebhardt last won a feature race and two years since his last win at 34 Raceway. The young Burlington driver ended that drought, winning the 20-lap 305 sprints feature.

Devon Rouse looked set to pull away for the win, leading the first 14 laps. But Rouse lost control on the slick track in the second turn on Lap 15, allowing Jarrod Schneiderman to take the lead.

Three laps later, Gehardt went low in the first and second turns to get around Schneiderman for the win.

"It's been since last year about the same time down in Quincy. We've kind of had a dry spell here at 34 Raceway for a couple years. It was nice to get one," Gebhardt said. "I really hadn't even tried the bottom in one and two. I guess I did really good that one lap. The top was getting really slick, so I threw it in on the bottom just to see if I could get him and luckily I got by him. I would like to thank Scott Bonar for all the help and knowledge he has share with me over the past few seasons.I wouldn't be in this position without him."

Becerra blew a motor in his new IMCA sport modified on Friday night, so went back to his old car Saturday. The Carthage, Illinois, veteran led the 15-lap feature from start to finish, pulling away from Sean Wyett on a late restart for the win.

"It helps drawing up front. The car was pretty good. The track was actually pretty racy for the weather we've had. You could race all over it, really," Becerra said. "I was searching all over. The car was really good tonight. It was better than last night. We broke a motor in our other car. This is my primary car. I've been trying to get the new one figured out so we have something sitting there when it's ready to go. I had to get old faithful out and make it happen again."

Justin Kay was planning to take the night off after the races at his home track in Maquoketa got cancelled. But he decided to come to 34 Raceway and try both his IMCA modified and IMCA late model to get some laps in for big shows later in the season.

Kay led the 20-lap IMCA modifieds feature from start to finish, with Dugan Thye outlasting Chris Zogg and Bill Roberts, Jr., in a fierce battle for second.

"I was thinking about this on the drive down here. It was a last-minute decision to come down with rainouts at home. I've never won here before. I don't think I've even won a heat race here. Getting the heat win and feature win ... that's pretty awesome. I've always driven at this track. I figured we'd come down and get some laps for the big show later in the year," Kay said. "We wanted to get some seat time tonight. That's why we brought both cars. The more laps the better."

Houston won a 12-lap sports compact feature that took nearly an hour to complete thanks to three rollover accidents and an emergency in the grandstands. When the dust finally cleared, Houston held off Barry Taft by a car length for the win.

"That was a long time coming. There were a lot of red flags. I wanted to take a nap," Houston said. "I knew Barry was right behind me. Right before that last caution he tucked his nose down there and I knew he was going to be right there. I was going over a game plan that hold red light where the fastest line was going to be and staying out of the ruts. I went straight to the top and just held her to the wood."

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

IMCA LATE MODELS

Feature results — 1. Tommy Elston, Keokuk; 2. Matt Ryan, Davenport; 3. Tom Darbyshire, Morning Sun; 4. Justin Kay, Wheatland; 5. Brandon Queen, Keokuk; 6. Mike Smith, Burlington; 7. Matt Strassheim, Morning Sun; 8. Jay Johnson, West Burlington; 9. Chris Richard, Mount Pleasant; 10. Ray Raker, Danville. Heat winners — Smith and Ryan.

IMCA MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. Austin Kay, Wheatland; 2. Dugan Thye, Burlington; 3. Chris Zogg, New Liberty; 4. Bill Roberts, Jr., Burlington; 5. Mitch Strayer, Davenport; 6. Braydyin Ryan, Coalsburg, Ill.; 7. Steven Streeter, Madera, Calif.; 8. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington; 9. John Oliver, Jr., Danville. Heat winners — Kay and Zogg.

IMCA SPORT MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. Austen Becerra, Carthage, Ill.; 2. Sean Wyett, Danville; 3. Ronald Kibbe, Mount Pleasant; 4. James Roose, Grandview; 5. Tom Bowling, Jr., Danville; 6. Ryan Miller, Carman, Ill.; 7. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa; 8. Trey Rock, New Boston, Ill.; 9. Jacob Ellithorpe, Maquoketa; 10. Coleton Pace, no hometown listed. Heat winners — Becerra and Wyett.

305 SPRINTS

Feature results — 1. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington; 2. Jarrod Schneiderman, West Burlington; 3. Devon Rouse, Burlington; 4. Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun; 5. Nick Guernsey, Burlington; 6. Dan Keltner, Wapello; 7. Braydon Gaylord, Wever; 8. Joey Laue, Morning Sun; 9. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington; 10. Matt Krieger, Fort Dodge. Heat winners — Schneiderman and Keltner.

SPORT COMPACTS

Feature results — 1. Jake Houston, Burlington; 2. Barry Taft, Argyle; 3. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point; 4. Spencer Roggentien, South English; 5. Ashley Reuman, Hills; 6. Bryerson Tharp, Grandview; 7. Jerrod Nichols, Stronghurst, Ill.; 8. Matt Milligan, Cedar Rapids; 9. Alyssa Steele, Keokuk; 10. Wesley Talley, Monmouth, Ill. Heat winners — Houston and Taft.