MOUNT PLEASANT — Olivia Baker was so nervous before her 100-meter hurdles race at Friday's Class 3A state qualifying meet that she sat down and literally started crying.

An hour later, the West Burlington-Notre Dame junior was crying again, only this time they were tears of joy.

Baker, who skipped track last season, much to the dismay of her father, made up for lost time in a hurry, winning the 100 hurdles to qualify for the state track meet next week at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

On a perfect night for track at Mapleleaf Stadium, Baker was basking in the glory after running the race of her life.

"Today has been really nerve-wracking. People have been asking me all day, 'Aren't you second in the district coming in?' Everybody kept saying it. I was watching Iliyah (Moore) throw shot and discus earlier today and I started crying because everybody kept talking about it and it was really nerve-wracking," Baker said. "I didn't think track was for me, but my dad (Brent Baker) was a big hurdler for Burlington High School. He was quite mad at me last year and it got to me. I finally decided to go out for my dad this year because I know it got to him a lot. He came out and worked with me last week. I heard him scream on the eighth hurdle and I was like, 'I can fall any minute, so be quiet.'"

It was a big night for the Lady Falcons, who qualified automatically in six events and have a chance to sneak three more in on time and distances. The additional qualifiers will be announced Saturday by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

WB-ND sophomore Sydney Marlow was in tears after getting passed on the 400-leg of the sprint medley relay, where the Lady Falcons finished third, but likely will qualify. She came back later to anchor the 4x200 relay team to second, just behind Drake Relays champion Davenport Assumption.

WB-ND also qualified in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

"It is what it is. I haven't run too many 400s this year. It was tough because I wasn't happy with the outcome, but our time was really good and we're hoping we can qualify through time. Just forget about that one and run really well in all my other races," Marlow said of the sprint medley relay. "They are really good. All of Assumption's girls are really talented. But we were right with them and ran a really good time. If we're good with them, and I think they won Drake 4x200, if we're right there with them, I think we'll be fine running with everybody else."

Keokuk sophomore Miracle Ailes, nursing a quadriceps injury suffered last week at the Southeast Conference meet on a wet night at Fairfield, was not looking to set any records. This night was all about doing just enough to qualify for state, which she did in all four of her events.

Ailes won the high jump at 5-feet-5, edging WB-ND's Katy Stephens and Rylie Todd, who finished second and third, respectively, clearing 5-4.

Ailes won the long jump at 16-10 despite not hitting the board, then took second in the 100 and 200.

"I just went out there and wasn't trying to go for a PR. I was just trying to qualify for state. I didn't really care what I jumped as long as I knew that I was in," Ailes said. "I have a lot to work on still in the long jump. But I went out there and wasn't even close to the board and jumped a 16-10 and got first. I'm still proud of myself. I can only imagine when I am on the board what will happen.

"I went to physical therapy for a while. I'm feeling all right today, but the main focus is trying to qualify for state."

Mount Pleasant had a banner day, especially in the throws. Lexi Magnani won the shot put and Alyssa Streigel pulled off a throw of 115 feet, 2 inches on her final attempt after a little pep talk from her father, throws coach Shawn Striegel.

Afterwards, the throwers were headed to Striegel's house for a sleepover to celebrate their accomplishments.

"I trusted in my father's coaching and God to help me out through that one," Alyssa Striegel said. "He told me that he loves me and he will love me either way, win or lose. But to go out and give it my best. Torque up and throw far. It more relaxed me. I was quite nervous before it."

"I don't really feel a lot of pressure because I like to think of it as just another meet. I kind of go in with the mindset that it's just another meet. It's just nice to get first again because then I automatically get in, so I don't have to worry about it. I don't have to get nervous like my freshman year when I had to wait for the results. "I didn't go to bed until like midnight when the results came in," said Lexie Magnani, who won the shot put with a heave of 41-2 3/4. "The throwers are all going to Alyssa's house tonight, so we might not be going to be early. Celebrate and have some fun."

Mount Pleasant freshman Jadan Brumbaugh took second in the shot put at 36-3 3/4.

Mount Pleasant junior Abby Ryon won both the 3,000 (10:46.29) and 1,500 (4:54.93), while Karsyn Lamm took second in the 100 hurdles in 16.54. Maggie Cristoforo won the 400 hurdles in 1:05.55.

Mount Pleasant (1:09.62) and Fort Madison (1:10.37) qualified in the shuttle hurdle relay, while the Panthers also qualified in the 4x100, 4x800 and distance medley relay.

Assumption won the meet with 161 points, edging Mount Pleasant by nine points. WB-ND was third with 91 points, one better than Fairfield.