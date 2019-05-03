It was a pair of second place finishes for both the ADM girls and boys track and field teams Thursday as they traveled to Carroll to match-up in the annual Raccoon River Conference track meet.

From Carroll Athletic Field the Tiger girls captured their second-place finish with 153 points behind only Carlisle with 168 points while the Tiger boys had a similar fate, posting a second place finish of 140 points behind Carlisle with 176. Individually, the Tiger boys posted 12 top five finishes while the Tiger girls delivered 14 top-five finishes on the day. From a relay standpoint, the girls captured seven top-five finishes while the boys took home five top-five relay finishes.

Sophomore Tate Stine-Smith started off the top five finishes when the delivered on a second-place performance in the boys high jump event thanks to a mark of 5’-10” bested only by Boone’s Bret Price with 6’-04”. That was followed up by yet another strong showing from Cailey Person in the girls’ discus event where her toss of 95’-09” was good enough for fourth place out of 13 participants. On the boys’ side of things, Tom Boorn and Kaden Sutton both took home top-five finishes in their respective discus event, placing third (137’-08”) and fourth (133’-00”) respectively.

Sutton also sparked the first top finish for the Tigers as his toss of 45’-04.50” placed first out of 14 participants. Olivia Tollari started the first place train on the girls’ side of things as she topped the entire girls long jump field with a mark of 16’-11.25”.Olivia Tollari was one of the few Tigers to capture multiple individual crowns as she also bested the entire girls’ 200-meter dash field with a new season best time of 26.78 seconds. That mark would also rank her second in the Raccoon River Conference standings. Sophomore Nate Mueller out did his 3200 meter run time at Drake as he placed first Thursday night with a time of 10:11.54. Right behind him was fellow underclassmen Ethan Juergens who placed second with a time of 10:13.31.

That duo would strike later in the 1600 meter run where Mueller would capture the conference crown with a time of 4:44.68 with Juergens right behind in second with a time of 4:46.92. Senior Anna Kenny matched that intensity when she took on the 100-meter hurdles, an event which will most likely send her to the state meet. Thursday she bested the entire conference field of 14 runners as she clocked in a time of 15.81 seconds which gave her a new season best time.

As for the relay events, the ADM girls led the charge right off the bat as the sprint medley relay team of Carley Osgood, Losi Lonneman, Lizzy Lohmann, and Sadie Juergens placed first with a time of 1:54.53 which set a new season record time. The Tiger boys claimed first in the distance medley relay as the foursome of Addison Hazel, Gabe Heitz, Sean McGee, and Nate Mueller took the top spot with a time of 3:48.68.

The conference meet officially marks the end of the regular season for both teams as next up on the docket will be the district meets which will take both teams to Dallas Center-Grimes High School on Thursday, May 9 as they battle host DC-G, Knoxville, Norwalk, Oskaloosa, and conference foes Carlisle and Winterset. Those respective meets will start with field events at 4 p.m.