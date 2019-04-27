IOWA CITY — Kenny Arnold, a key part of Iowa's 1980 men's basketball team that made it to the Final Four, died early Saturday morning.

Arnold, 59, has battled a number of health issues, including a brain tumor and several strokes that limited his mobility and ability to speak, for more than 30 years.

Arnold played for the Hawkeyes from 1979-82, including being a part of Iowa's Big Ten regular-season champion in 1979.

A three-year starter, Arnold played on four NCAA Tournament teams. Arnold averaged 11.7 points and a team-best 3.9 assists as a junior, and 10 points and 2.9 assists his senior year. Arnold was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in his senior year. He ranks 37th all-time at Iowa scoring (1,112) and 10th in assists (352).

Arnold was a sophomore for head coach Lute Olson in 1980, and was the glue that held the Hawkeyes together during a magical season that was filled with injuries. All-American guard Ronnie Lester suffered multiple knee injuries, as well as injuries to Bobby Hansen and Mark Gannon. Arnold, who played with a broken thumb that season, led the team in scoring (13.5 ppg) and assists (4.3 apg).

Arnold was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the 96th overall pick in the 1982 NBA Draft.

"All of us within the Iowa basketball family are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kenny’s passing," said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery in a statement released by the university. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Arnold family. We lost one of the most inspirational players our program has ever had. Kenny always had a smile on his face and cared most about the happiness of others. His spirit and legacy will not be forgotten.”

In 2017, Iowa introduced the Kenny Arnold Spirit Award at its postseason award ceremony. This annual award is presented to the Hawkeye who exemplifies Arnold’s spirit of leadership, character, courage, determination, and poise.

Funeral arrangements are pending.