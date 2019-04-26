Competing with top competition at the Mustang Invitational in Grimes on Thursday, April 25, Perry had its eyes on dominating a handful of events. Unfortunately, it was not enough to come out on top, placing seventh overall among seven teams but within that, a few Bluejays rose to the top.

Continuing his milestone season, senior Kaleb Olejniczak once again led the team in total points across all his events with 18.50 points, the lions share of Perry’s 36 points. That was also good for second-most in the entire meet, only trailing Carlisle’s Kolby Fritz.

He took second place in both the 200-meter (23.90 seconds) and 400-meter dash events (52.14), and anchored another first-place relay in the 800-meter medley. That was shared with Justin Stammer, Joseph Clark, and Kato Dougan who also had a banner day himself.

Dougan took part in four total events, helping two relay teams place as well as grabbing bronze in the 100 and was two milliseconds away from second place with a time of 11.72. Along with his role in the medley with Olejniczak, his 4x400 team took fifth place. He also partook in the long jump but fell to eighth place with an 18 feet 3.75 inches measurement, a half-inch short of placement, ending his night with a total of nine points.

Bryan Funez also barely missed out on placement. He finished seventh in the 800 with a time of 2:17.51, less than a second behind his competition.

The Bluejays will have some time to practice before heading to Carroll for a co-ed conference meet on Thursday, May 2.