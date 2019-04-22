HUXLEY - Ever since she was a little girl in the Czech Republic, Ballard exchange student Anna Krejcarova has been into tennis.

She’s been playing competitively since she was around seven or eight years old and she has pictures of her holding a tennis racket as far back as age three. That has helped her become an instant weapon for the Ballard girls’ tennis team this spring.

“I’ve practiced a lot back in my country, so I think that helped me a lot,” Krejcarova said. “Most of the (Ballard) girls, they started their freshman year. I started a little earlier. Lots of practice — that’s all it takes.”

Krejcarova has occupied the No. 2 singles spot for Ballard this season. She is a big reason Ballard went to 6-0 April 16 with an 8-1 drubbing of Fort Dodge St. Edmond at the Ballard tennis courts.

Krejcarova excelled in both singles and doubles play Tuesday, despite having just gone through two marathon matches in a 6-5 Bomber victory at Grinnell on Monday.

At Grinnell, she endured two tiebreakers and super-tiebreakers apiece. Krejcarova earned a singles win over the Tigers’ Gillian Ferguson and she and teammate Jenna Hernandez came up just short in a doubles loss to Grinnell’s to Macy Harris and Daysi Harris.

“I played a girl (Ferguson) and she was pretty tough,” Krejcarova said. “She hit everything back, so I struggled with that a little because I get impatient. I kind of get down on myself sometimes. But you’ve just got to keep your head up, don’t get frustrated, don’t show it and just learn from your mistakes.”

Krejcarova recuperated quickly to dominant St. Edmond’s Jillian Cosgrove in a pro-10 set singles match on Tuesday, rolling to a 10-2 victory. Later she and Hernandez trounced the Gaels’ Lizzie Gailey and Maggie Lennon in the No. 2 singles match, 10-1.

“I was feeling a lot better,” Krejcarova said. “Yesterday we played sets and it kind of got me scared — I don’t know why. But today we played pro-10 and (Cosgrove) wasn’t returning as many balls as (Ferguson).”

The doubles win was also a big highlight. Krejcarova said she thoroughly enjoys playing with Hernandez and the rest of her teammates.

“Back home I didn’t have a girl to play with,” Krejcarova said. “That’s the biggest thing for me. Having all the girls to hang out with and we support each other. It’s so much fun with them.”

Rachel Wohlgemuth, Hannah Elliott, Hernandez and Sarah Kamp got the other wins for Ballard in singles play against St. Edmond. Wohlgemuth won the No. 3 match over Gailey, 10-1, Elliott scored a 10-0 shutout over Lennon in the No. 4 match, Hernandez prevailed by a 10-3 score over Leah Neverman in the No. 5 match and Kamp coasted to a 10-1 triumph over Sydney Engels in the No. 6 match.

Lindsey Kaldenberg suffered a tough 10-7 loss to the Gaels’ Jacque Oberg in the No. 1 singles. But she joined up with Elliott to rebound strong with a 10-4 victory over Oberg and Cosgrove in the No. 1 doubles match.

The duo complemented each other well to earn the victory.

“I prefer backhand and she’s really good with her forehand,” Kaldenberg said. “That’s usually what we do and then we’ll go up (to the net) when it’s the right time.”

It took awhile for Kaldenberg and Elliott to get going on Tuesday, but once they got in rhythm, Oberg and Cosgrove didn’t stand a chance.

“Once we took the lead we didn’t slow down,” Elliott said. “Usually our biggest thing is we start to let up on our shots. But we stayed hard and played our best the whole way through the match.”

Ballard head girls’ tennis coach Jen Dovre said she was proud with how the whole team responded after being pushed so hard by Grinnell.

“I was kind of worried about the shape we’d be in today,” Dovre said. “I knew we’d have some sore legs and sore shoulders. But the girls got fast starts — we had several matches 5-0. I feel very good about the win.”

In the other doubles match, Wohlgemuth and Kamp defeated Neverman and Engels by a 10-3 score.

Ballard 8, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1

Singles: 1. Jacque Oberg (FDSE) defeated Lindsey Kaldenberg (B); 10-7. 2. Anna Krejcarova (B) defeated Jillian Cosgrove (FDSE); 10-2. 3. Rachel Wohlgemuth (B) defeated Lizzie Gailey (FDSE); 10-1. 4. Hannah Elliott (B) defeated Maggie Lennon (FDSE); 10-0. 5. Jenna Hernandez (B) defeated Leah Neverman (FDSE); 10-3. 6. Sarah Kamp (B) defeated Sydney Engels (FDSE); 10-1.

Doubles: 1. Kaldenberg and Elliott (B) defeated Oberg and Cosgrove (FDSE); 10-4. 2. Krejcarova and Hernandez (B) defeated Gailey and Lennon (FDSE); 10-1. 3. Wohlgemuth and Kamp (B) defeated Neverman and Engels (FDSE); 10-3.