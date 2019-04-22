Nevada will run in five events and Colo-NESCO is going to compete in one at the Drake Relays this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

The Nevada boys’ track team qualified in both the 4 X 100 and 4 X 200-meter relays and also had an individual qualifier in the 400 hurdles. The Cub girls had an individual qualify in the 3,000 and they are also sending their 4 X 100 team.

Caeden DaSilva, Dylan Jensen, Jakob Strottman and Joven Nelson will run the 4 X 100 for the Nevada boys. Andrew Saunders and Sam Abraham will be the alternates.

The Cub boys’ 4 X 100 team runs at 10:03 a.m. on Saturday.

DaSilva, Abraham, Strottman and Nelson form Nevada’s 4 X 200 team. Saunders and Caleb Kooiker will be the alternates in that race.

The boys’ 4 X 200 takes place at 12:53 p.m. on Friday.

Nelson is the Cub boys’ qualifier in the 400 hurdles. He will compete at 1:18 p.m. on Saturday.

Kacie Rewerts made it to Drake in the 3,000 for the Nevada girls. She runs Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

Samara Sharp, Caitlyn Sharp, Emily Plate and Hannah Thomsen will run in the girls’ 4 X 100, with Contessa Borwick and Sydney Mosinski the alternates. The girls’ 4 X 100 prelims is at 9:28 a.m. on Saturday.

Lauryn is Hill Colo-NESCO’s qualifier. She will compete in the girls’ high jump at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.