Four top ten finishes did just the trick Tuesday afternoon as the Dallas Center-Grimes girls golf team captured the meet crown with a team total of 201.

The victory marked their third since the beginning of the season as the Fillies bested the likes of conference foes Pella and Norwalk. It was quite the whirlwind of a week for the Fillies but they still managed a strong finish, something head coach John Klassey spoke about following the meet.

“I think having PROM on Saturday, an 18-hole meet Monday, and then a nine-hole meet today kind of caught up with the girls a little bit,” began Klassey. “Having said that all of our girls contributed in big ways as they have all season. Our number six girl in Morgan Stork came in with a score that allowed us to sneak on by with a win. Everyone on this team has picked each other up and this team is pretty tight right now. That’s a big reason why we came out on top today.”

Once again, tried and true Lydia Steier led the way for the Fillies, earning the meets runner up status with a ten-over-par mark of 46. That score not only happened to best 18 other varsity golfers but also marked her season-low nine-hole mark of the season. Steier began the afternoon strong with a par to start hole one while ending up with several to end the meet. Steier notched strong bogey performances on holes three, six, and nine en route to her best nine-hole mark of the season. It was quite the site to behold but one that coach Klassey knew was going to happen all along.

“This kind of performance from Lydia is not uncommon,” began Klassey. “Lydia is a student of the game and has a good idea of how to make slight adjustments on the fly. She is not afraid to get help when she needs it as well. Too many people are afraid to ask for help but doing so can really improve your game, and that’s what it’s done for her.”

Following Steier was sophomore standout Emerson Kleis who placed fourth overall for the meet after carding a round of 49. Despite a few double bogey marks for the meet, Kleis made up for them with a pair of pars obtained on holes six and nine where well place approach shots landed her in great positions to go even for those two holes.

Senior Aubree Klug captured a sixth-place finish overall as she carded a nine-hole round of 52. With an exceptional tee-off, Klug put up a par on the par three number three hole and from there had a rather solid outing. Morgan Stork was the next Fillie up on the scorecard as she finished her nine-hole round with a score of 54 to round out the counting scores for the Fillies.

Following Stork on the scorecard for Dallas Center-Grimes was Kaylin Petrak with a nine-hole mark of 55 and Annagrace Dalbey with a round of 57. Overall, it was not just a first place finish that the Fillies stumbled upon, but rather earned once again and as coach Klassey mentioned, it starts with the senior captains.

“Our three senior captians in Dalbey, Klug, and Steier are very driven individuals and they have driven this team to a great start this season,” stated Klassey. “They have set the tone early by putting in the extra work outside of practice time. The younger players are starting to follow our senior leaders and now putting in the extra time as well. That’s how great teams are made and that’s what’s happening here.”

The Fillies, now armed with a 12-1 record, have earned their best start to a season since the 2013 campaign when they started out unblemished at 15-0. Next up on the docket for the Fillies will be yet another road trip, this time to Westwoods Country Club in Newton on Tuesday, April 23. Tee-off is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.