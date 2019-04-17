It was finally a day that could be considered track worthy as the ADM girls track and field team took the short drive north to Dallas Center-Grimes Stadium where they battled an eleven team field in the Fillie Invitational Tuesday, April 16.

Out of those eleven teams in attendance, the Tigers placed sixth overall with 67 total points. The top five for the meet included Creston in fourth, Carlisle in third, host DC-G in second, and Indianola in first with 119 team points scored. Even though it wasn’t their strongest outing of the season, the Tigers still managed to end with eight top five finishes and continued their streak of consecutive first place finishes with two for the meet. The Tigers have not captured at least one first place finish in every meet this season.

The two first place performances for the Tigers were split between the individual events and the relay events. Senior Anna Kenny was the lone ADM individual to take home a first place finish, doing so in the 400 meter hurdles where she captured first place with a time of 1:06.39, marking a new season best. Kenny bested a field of nine runners and captured ten team points in the process. The first place finish marked at least the third straight first place finish for Kenny when she has participated in the 400 meter hurdle event. The other first place finish for the Tigers came in relay form as the 4x100 meter relay foursome of Anna Friesth, Olivia Tollari, Sadie Juergens, and Anna Kenny took the top spot with a time of 52.32 seconds. That mark narrowly missed out on their season best mark of 53.20 seconds set back on March, 26 in Earlham.

Unlike their prior meets, the Tigers captured just two top five finishes in the relay events. The second relay event to claim a top five finish was the shuttle hurdle relay team of Morgan Meyer, Kerilyn Schmidt, Holland Zwank, and Abigail Calligan. That group placed second out of nine teams with a time of 1:12.70.

Olivia Tollari had a sound night for the Tigers, earning a total of 14.50 team points. Her day was highlighted by a third place finish in the 100 meter dash, clocking in a new season best mark of 13.44 seconds. Her prior best leading up to yesterday in the 100 meter dash was 13.79 seconds. Tollari ended up capturing a second third place performance in the field events. Out of 19 participants, Tollari posted a third place finish in the long jump event with a mark of 15’-08.25”. That mark earned Tollari a new personal best for the season.

Other big finishes included Sadie Juergens earning another consecutive top five finish, her third straight overall and first in the 800. The senior bested all but one in the field of 16 with her second place time of 2:27.65. Fellow distance phenom Hannah Welch also picked up a second place finish in the 3000 meter run thanks to a time of 11:29.40. In what seemed like a meet of personal bests, Welch too posted a season best, beating her prior best 3000 meter mark of 11:40.51. Finally, senior Anna Kenny cranked out a a fourth place finish in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.45 seconds.

Following the Fillie Invite, the Tigers will be traveling to HA Lynn Stadium in Newton to tangle with an eleven team field including host Newton, Indianola, Marshalltown, Ames, Ottumwa, Pella, Prairie Cedar Rapids, Grinnell, Oskaloosa, Knoxville, and conference foe Bondurant-Farrar. The meet will begin with field events at 4:15 p.m. followed by running events at 4:30 p.m.