Coming off of a meet win in Woodward their last time out, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys golf team was seeking similar results Monday afternoon as they took on a non-conference triangular at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.

The Mustangs were up against host ADM and Heart of Iowa Conference member Gilbert and despite a strong outing, came in second place with a team score of 178, second only to ADM’s 173.

There was a new leader atop the Mustang roster in this go-round as Keegan Bianchi carded his best nine-hole score of seven-over-par 43. Bianchi recorded a season best five straight pars en route to such a score. Once the senior hit hole four, he carded a par all the way until the ninth and final hole. Fellow senior Derek Shanno, who normally sits atop the Mustang leader board, was second Monday afternoon with an eight-over-par score of 44. After falling on tough times with double bogies on holes one, two, and five, Shanno finished his round with four straight pars to salvage his 44.

Following Shanno was Darren Werth who also carded a nine-hole season best. Werth carded two pars en route to a nine-over-par mark of 45 which was closely followed by Carter Bowen with a ten-over-par score of 46. Brody Stiles continued on the Mustang scoring with a nine-hole round of 51 while Ethan Blum rounded out the Dallas Center-Grimes scoring efforts with a mark of 56.

Next up for the Mustangs will head back on the road where they will take on a conference triangular against Oskaloosa and Pella Christian this afternoon. The triangular, set on the beautiful links of Edmundson Park, will begin with first tee off at 4:15 p.m.