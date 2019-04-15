ALTOONA - The Nevada boys’ golf team was outstanding at the Bluejay Invitational April 8, winning the 18-hole meet by 26 strokes on the Terrace Hills Golf Course.

Nevada shot a 312 to easily beat Prairie City-Monroe’s runner-up score of 338, winning the seven-team competition.

“A 312 is a good score for our team to post in early season — given the circumstances,” Nevada head boys’ golf coach Ryan Brown said. “It was an extremely windy day, which made hitting greens in regulation challenging, placing a premium on the short game and getting up and down. We didn’t have a very good scouting report for the course — there was constant collaboration and communication during the round regarding information about distances and landing areas. The scouting report sort of evolved through the afternoon.”

Tyler Sansgaard was phenomenal individually for Nevada.

Despite the adverse conditions Sansgaard shot a three-under-par 68 on the day to win medalist by an amazing 11 strokes. He was remarkably consistent — carding two nine-hole rounds of 34.

“Tyler Sansgaard played exceptionally well,” Brown said. “He has a great emotional and competitive mindset, and the athletic ability to compete in all situations.”

“He was striking the ball very well, putting it into play and putting his approach shots on the green,” Brown said. “He played the course the way it was meant to be played, and put together one of the best performances and scores that I have seen in a long time. Sixty-eight is a great score anytime. It was exceptional yesterday.”

Nevada’s Caden Jones tied PCM’s Andrew Van Ryswk for medalist runner-up honors. Both individuals shot a 79, with Jones scoring a 39 out and 40 in during the meet.

“Glad to see that Caden played better,” Brown said. “He needed a confidence-booster after being humbled at Tournament Club of Iowa.”

James Carsrud turned in rounds of 41 and 40 to finish with an 81 and Kyle Linder carded an 84 with a 43 out and 41 in as the other golfers to score for Nevada. Harold Dobernecker shot rounds of 42 and 43 to finish with an 85 and Thomas Crawford carded a 91 with nine-hole scores of 43 and 48.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Nevada 312, 2. PCM 338, 3. Gilbert 352 4. North Polk 360, 5. Creston 369, 6. South Hamilton 383, 7. Bondurant-Farrar 406.

Nevada (312) - Tyler Sansgaard 34-34-68, Kyle Linder 43-41-84, Harold Dobernecker 42-43-85, James Carsrud 41-40-81, Caden Jones 39-40-79, Thomas Crawford 43-48-91.