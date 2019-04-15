Ben Morrison was ready to go to medical school.

The right-handed pitcher had finished his senior season at Western Kentucky University, and had been accepted to the University of Kentucky’s medical school.

Then the Los Angeles Angels picked Morrison in the 10th round of last June’s Major League Baseball draft.

School got put on hold.

Medical school is an opportunity Morrison had worked for — he was a 4.0 student at Western Kentucky majoring in biology — but a chance to play professionally after undergoing shoulder surgery that could have derailed his career was something that couldn’t get away.

“Literally, the day I was drafted, I emailed the med school. I was like, ‘Hey, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I can’t pass this up. It’s part of my story, it’s who I am. I kind of want to do this,’” said Morrison, a relief pitcher for the Burlington Bees.

“Here I am.”

Morrison has been a key part of the Bees’ bullpen in the opening weeks of the Class A Midwest League season. He is 1-0 and hasn’t allowed a run in five innings, striking out six while allowing just one hit and two walks.

His journey has been changed, for now.

“I was dead-set in my plan,” Morrison said. “I didn’t think I was going to be able to play professional baseball (after the surgery) because it took a long time to come back.”

It was that surgery on his right shoulder to repair his labrum that originally inspired him to try for medical school.

“Medicine was always a potential plan,” Morrison said. "But I could always go into dentistry, or physical therapy. There are a lot of different ways you can go in biology.

“But with that injury, it really spurred my interest. It showed me, behind the scenes, what’s going on, because I was a patient. I enjoyed the interaction I had with my surgeon. I thought it was really cool, and I thought it was something I wanted to do.”

Morrison had his surgery done at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Clinic. His surgeon, Dr. E. Lyle Cain, taught Morrison some things he didn’t know.

“Things like certain pitches you can get hurt on more, certain pitches that hurt your elbow more, certain pitches that can hurt your shoulder more,” Morrison said. “He taught me a lot of biomechanics things, stuff I hadn’t learned.”

Morrison missed the 2016 season with his injury, then had pain in his shoulder when he returned for the first time in 2017.

“It took me, like, a year and a half to come back,” he said. “It was tough. The first time I got off the mound, it was pretty painful. It felt like it wasn’t fully stretched, it was always pinching. It still didn’t feel great, but I could throw strikes. I thought, it’s how it’s going to be, but I have another year, and then I can move on.

“I took the summer off, came back in the fall, and the shoulder felt great.”

Morrison was 3-4 with seven saves and a 2.21 earned run average in the 2018 season for the Hilltoppers. He was a second-team All-Conference USA selection.

Then the Angels called.

“I was very happy,” he said. “I was very content with the Angels, they had confidence in me.”

Morrison pitched for the Angels’ Rookie League team in Orem last season, going 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA.

“There’s definitely a learning curve,” he said. “My first few outings were solid, then I hit kind of a bumpy patch. Then I kind of settled in and pitched well. I think it took some time to adjust to hitters. You can’t really miss spots at this level, compared to college. You learn to pitch a little better, mix it up.”

Morrison said he wants to get into sports medicine eventually. His father is an orthopedic surgeon in Bowling Green, Ky.

“I’m going in with an open mind,” Morrison said. “Whatever I enjoy, I’ll pursue that.”

For now, he’s in his first full season of professional baseball.

“I’m coming in with a clean-slate mentality,” Morrison said. “Not really worried about how I did last year. Just going out and competing, enjoying it as much as I can. This is a unique opportunity for anyone, so I just want to live in the moment and enjoy it.

“You want to get to the major leagues, that's everyone's goal. Right now, it's about playing the best I can. See where this goes.”

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Record: 4-3

Home: 3-1

Road: 1-2

Batting average: .214

ERA: 3.19

Notes: Michael Stefanic had his five-game hitting streak snapped in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Cedar Rapids, but came back with a 2-for-4 day in Sunday's 6-2 win. He was 12-for-20 (.600) for the week and is hitting .538 with an OPS of 1.318 for the season. ... Alexis Olmeda's ninth-inning single in Saturday's loss was his first hit of the season. He came back with a 2-for-4 day, including a grand slam, in Sunday's win. ... Jake Lee struck out 10 in five innings in Friday's 8-3 loss at Cedar Rapids. ... Kyle Tyler allowed six earned runs in four innings in Monday's 9-8 win over Beloit, but bounced back with five shutout innings in Sunday's win.

THE WEEK AHEAD

• At Kane County (6:30 p.m. Monday, noon Tuesday, 11 a.m. Wednesday). It will be a battle of the co-leaders in the Midwest League's Western Division. The Cougars, an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, feature shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, ranked No. 6 among the D-backs' prospects by MLB.com, and outfielder Alex Thomas, the No. 7 prospect.

• Peoria (6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday). The Chiefs, a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, are 4-6. Third baseman Nolan Gorman, the Cardinals' No. 1 prospect, is hitting .395.

ALUMNI REPORT

• Travis Herrin (2017) and Oliver Ortega (2018) combined for the win in High-A Inland Empire's 3-1 victory over Modesto on Monday. Herrin was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits in five innings, while Ortega pitched four innings for the save.

• Luis Madero (2018), Isaac Mattson (2018), Brett Hanewich (2018) and Jorge Tavarez (2018) combined for the shutout in Inland Empire's 2-0 win over Modesto on Tuesday. The four pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.

• Leonardo Rivas (2018) drove in the game-winning run with a double, and Franklin Torres (2018) had three hits in Inland Empire's 5-4 victory over Modesto on Wednesday.

• Matt Thaiss (2016) had three hits and Jeremy Rhoades (2015) was the winning pitcher in Triple-A Salt Lake's 5-4 win over Fresno on Thursday night.

• Brandon Marsh (2018) drove in two runs in Double-A Mobile's 7-5 win over Mississippi on Thursday.