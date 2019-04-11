POLK CITY - The Nevada girls’ golf team opened the season with a decisive victory in the Sunset Open triangular meet at the Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City April 2.

The Cub girls shot a 215 over nine holes to beat North Polk by 40 strokes for the victory. Ogden came in third with a 261.

Emma Griffin carded a 46 to win medalist honors by seven strokes for Nevada. The Cubs’ Kelby Rewerts and Ashlynn Sporrer finished in a three-way tie with North Polk’s Nora Aschoff for medalist runner-up after all three golfers shot a 53.

Caroline Ausman turned in the final counted score for Nevada with a 63. Grace Cahill shot a 71 to complete the Cub scoring.

Final team scores (nine holes): 1. Nevada 215, 2. North Polk 255, 3. Ogden 261.

Nevada (215) - Emma Griffin 46, Kelby Rewerts 53, Caroline Ausman 63, Ashlynn Sporrer 53, Grace Cahill 71.