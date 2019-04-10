In what was their only home meet of the 2019 season, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys’ golf team defended it proudly by taking the top spot in a conference triangular Tuesday, April 9.

Held at Beaver Creek Golf Course, the Mustangs welcomed in the likes of conference foes Grinnell and Newton and when all was said and done, claimed the top spot with a nine-hole team score of 170. That bested Newton’s team score of 190 and Grinnell’s mark of 173.

All four of DC-G’s counting scores were rounds of 45 or under, the only one of the three teams to accomplish that feat. For the third straight outing, senior Derek Shanno paced the way for the Mustangs. The big difference from other meets this season is that he not only led the way for the Mustangs but bested all 18 varsity golfers in the meet. Shanno took home the meet medalist honor with a nine-hole round of three-over-par 39. Shanno’s performance began with four straight pars from holes one through four. In all, Shanno walked away with one the most amount of pars obtained in a nine-hole meet this season. A big credit to the days’ success for Shanno goes to the senior’s short game, something Shanno himself talked about improving upon for this season.

“I feel like the area that I would like to see more improvement on is my short game,” began Shanno. “I am very strong off the tee and I am very solid with my mid-game but at times last year, my short game let me down so that’s a big emphasis for me going forward this season.”

Shanno’s performance, while seemingly exceptional to most, still left something to be desired by both Shanno himself and Mustang head coach Jordan Ray.

“Shanno has been really steady all season,” started Ray. “He is hitting the ball with a ton of confidence and expects to play that well each and every day. 39 is a really solid number for him but I think he left a little dissappointed as he finished his round with a bogey on hole eight and hole nine.”

Ethan Blum made his way into the top two for DC-G for the first time this season, thanks to his season best nine-hole score of 42. The junior carded five total pars for the outing, including three straight pars to round out his nine holes. Keegan Bianchi, a normal name to the Mustang top three, captured the third best mark for the Mustangs, carding his second best nine-hole round of the season at 44 strokes. Bianchi totaled a three par performance in his eight over par day.

The final counting score for the Triangular was Darren Werth who carded a nine-over-par score of 45. Two pars were included in Werth’s day, coming on holes four and nine. The two non-counting scores for the Mustangs came from Carter Bowen and Brody Stiles who both connected on rounds of 12-over-par 48.

Even though it wasn’t the best outing the Mustangs have strung together this season, it was enough to take the win and give coach Ray some positives to take away.

“While I felt our guys preformed well, it was pretty average on our home course,” began Ray. “We played great the day before in our practice round but just didn’t play as well during the meet. With that being said, happy to win our home meet and overall preformed well.”

The Mustangs now hit the road for the remainder of the season, beginning with a trip to the Woodward Golf & Country Club Thursday, April 11. That will be a one-on-one match-up.