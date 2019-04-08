The Waukee boys tennis team continued their strong run to start the season as they entered into their first weekend action of the season on Saturday, April 6.

After dominating win over Des Moines Lincoln in which the Warriors gave up just two set points apiece in both singles and doubles, they continued their strong start in the Johnston Invitational on Saturday. They secured an invitational championship for the second time in the last two Johnston Invitationals.

The Warriors were near perfect in clinching the invitational crown, winning 28 of the 30 matches they were involved in. Waukee placed first overall in three out of the four doubles matches, first in the second singles group, and second in the first singles group.

In doubles action, Waukee suffered just one loss overall. Noah Burmeister and Will Ecklund held down the team’s top doubles seed with perfection. The experienced tennis pair showcased that experience posting up 49 total points while suffering just six points against them all invite long. Wyatt Karras comes back as a returning letter winner and experienced post-season doubles player and he showed that Saturday. Karras paired up with Ben Lavastida and did not suffer a loss all day long which included a perfect 11-0 win over the Clarke pair of Kirkpatrick and Dolde. The freshman duo of Pujit Mekala and Sai Rayasam put up no less than eight points in each of their doubles wins, adding valuable points to the overall winning cause. One of the only doubles losses for Waukee came against the pair of Adam Severson and Justin Urban in their match-up with Boone 6-5. From there, the duo more than made up with four straight consecutive wins following.

From the team perspective, Waukee began their weekend action up against Class 1A’s third-ranked Pella. In what was one of their more dominating performances so far, the Warriors took the win 6-0. They replicated that win in meet two as they bested Clarke 6-0. Meet four was up against the likes of Johnston and was perhaps their toughest bout for the weekend, winning 5-1. Waukee matched that score in a battle with Class 1A’s sixth-ranked Boone 5-1, all while capturing an invitational sweep with a 6-0 win over Norwalk.

The Warriors will be back in action on Tuesday, April 9 when they travel to West Des Moines to battle Dowling Catholic.