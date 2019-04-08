Jordyn Adams was selected last season in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Los Angeles Angels — and then had to finish his high school career by taking his English and math finals.

Less than a year later, he is in his first full professional season and has his first professional home run.

At 19 years old Adams, an outfielder for the Burlington Bees, is considered one of the top prospects in the Angels’ organization.

It’s already a career education for Adams, who last year at this time was a senior in high school in North Carolina, a highly-touted baseball player who also had a college football career waiting.

“It’s just about going out and competing,” Adams said. “Baseball is baseball — you’ve got to go out and play regardless of where you’re at. That’s kind of what I’ve learned.”

Adams is off to a solid start. He’s hitting .231 at the top of the Bees’ batting order, but he has been on base in all four games, scoring three runs. His home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in Saturday’s second game of the doubleheader with the Quad Cities River Bandits, the first of his pro career, gave the Bees a 1-0 win.

He’s been in center field in every game, showing the range and reaction that was expected from a player who was also a wide receiver in high school and had signed a letter of intent to play at North Carolina.

“When you have somebody who is athletic, you can expect a lot of things and they’ll do a lot of things,” Bees manager Jack Howell said. “Now what he needs to do is play the game of baseball on an everyday basis, learn the game on an everyday basis. He can go out and play and compete with anybody. But now he has to learn who he is, his strengths and weaknesses, what he can and can’t do.”

Adams, ranked No. 7 among the Angels’ top prospects by Baseball America, was the 17th overall selection in last June’s draft. Going in the first round made the decision between baseball and football easy.

“Yeah, it was a no-brainer then,” Adams said. “It showed me my importance to the organization, it showed that I could start my career right away.”

Adams’ father, Deke, was a defensive line coach at North Carolina — he is now in the same position at Mississippi State — but he was good with his son’s decision.

“He was about me doing whatever sets me up to the future, whatever makes me happy,” Adams said. “He was perfectly fine with either decision, whatever I chose.”

Adams hit .243 in 20 games with the Angels’ Rookie League team in the Arizona League, then he hit .314 in nine games at Orem.

The short season still provided some lessons.

“It was a little bit of something to get used to,” Adams said. “I’m not used to playing every day. I loved it, though, I loved playing every day. I was tired sometimes. This year, I feel good — they did a good job in the offseason and spring training getting me ready for this.”

Now it’s a full 140-game season, but Adams said he’s ready.

“I’ve never traveled to play baseball like (last year), other than summer travel ball,” he said. “It was never anything across the country, different states. Going to different stadiums, playing other teams, seeing other cities, is something I’m looking forward to.

“I went into the spring training with the mindset that my season was starting. We practiced every day, we played every day. Now I’m kind of used to everything.”

The Bees had outfielders Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh to start last season — both are among the Angels’ top prospects. Howell said he doesn’t like comparing players.

“You know, what are you comparing? Every player is different,” Howell said. “But he’s as athletic as the Marshes and Adells. Now, it’s just can he learn the game, and become the best version of himself.

“Every baseball player should never stop growing and learning.”

“It’s just about being more consistent in what I do,” Adams said. “That’s my goal for this season — just be consistent.”

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Record: 3-1

Team batting average: .184

Earned run average: 2.40

Notes: Besides Adams, Livan Soto also hit his first professional home run. Soto's three-run shot to right field on Sunday gave the Bees the lead in the 5-3 win over Quad Cities. ... Cole Duensing went 0-10 with a 10.32 ERA last season at the Angels' Rookie League team in Orem. On Saturday, he started his Midwest League season with five shutout innings in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the River Bandits, striking out six in five innings while allowing just three hits. ... Robinson Pina threw five shutout innings in Saturday's first game. Pina allowed one hit and walked five, but struck out seven.

Key stats: Burlington's starting pitchers allowed 12 hits and five walks in 17 2/3 innings, striking out 20. They posted an ERA of 1.53. ... Soto has reached base in the first four games. ... Outfielder Spencer Griffin has reached base in all three games he has played.

THE WEEK AHEAD

• Beloit (6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. Thursday). The first appearance at Community Field this season for the Snappers, an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Second baseman Marcos Brito is the No. 16 prospect for the Athletics, according to MLB.com.

• At Cedar Rapids (6:35 p.m. Friday, 5:05 p.m. Saturday, 2:05 p.m. Sunday). The first road trip of the season for the Bees. Pitcher Blaine Enlow, the No. 9 prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization, is with the Kernels, as is infielder Yunior Severino (No. 13), outfielder Gilberto Celestino (No. 15), pitcher Jordan Balazovic (No. 19), outfielder DaShawn Keirsey (No. 27), and pitcher Luis Rijo (No. 30).

ALUMNI REPORT

• Matt Thaiss (2016) had three hits and drove in two runs, and Jared Walsh (2016) drove in two runs in Triple-A Salt Lake's 11-4 win over Albuquerque in Thursday's season opener. Jaime Barria (2016) was the starting pitcher and struck out eight.

• Kevin Williams (2018) had a two-run home run in High-A Inland Empire's 3-2 loss to Lake Elsinore on Thursday.

• Franklin Torres (2018) had two hits in Inland Empire's 4-0 loss to Lake Elsinore on Friday. Isaac Mattson (2018) struck out 4 in 2 1/3 innings.

• Andrew Wantz (2018) picked up the win for Inland Empire in Saturday's 8-2 victory over Lake Elsinore. Wantz struck out four in four innings.