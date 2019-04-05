West Burlington-Notre Dame swept the boys and girls team titles in its own Falcon Coed Relays Thursday at Bill Nelson Field.

The Falcons won the boys title with 139 points and were followed by Mediapolis (118), Lone Tree (104), New London (103), Danville (68) and West Central (33).

The WB-ND girls accumulated 178 points to easily beat runner-up Danville's 122. New London was third with 78 points and was followed by Mediapolis (72), Lone Tree (70) and West Central (31).

The Falcon girls won nine events and set meet records in four of them. Rylie Todd won the high jump with a meet record five feet, two inches. Iliyah Moore set a meet record in discus, winning with a toss of 114 feet, 10 inches. The Falcons set two meet records in relays. The 4x100 quartet of Hope Ward, Amelia Schwenker, Sydney Marlow and Katy Stephens won in a record time of 51.20 seconds. The 4x200 foursome of Schwenker, Stephens, Riley Richards and Marlow won in a record 1:49.50.

Ward added a victory in the 100 dash in 13.56 seconds. Olivia Baker won the 100 hurdles for WB-ND with a time of 17.51. The Falcons won two other relays. Richards, Kelyin Chng, Kerrigan Belger and Morgan Flowers won the 4x400 in 4:38.51. WB-ND won the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay with Baker, Natalie Vandenberg, Lauren Krogmeier and Samantha Dzawo in 1:18.97.

Danville and New London each won four events.

Danville's Addison Parrott was a triple winner, taking the 800 in 2:40.62, the 1,500 in 5:21.55 and anchoring the 4x800. Alyssa Pfadenhauer won the 400 in 1:01.07. The Danville 4x800 relay team of Cassidy Yaley, BreAnn Yaley, Pfadenhauer and Parrott won with a meet record time of 10:52.13.

New London picked up wins from Lexi Brown in the 3,000 meters in 11:49.89 and from Paris Wilka in the 400 hurdles in 1:25.88. The Tiger sprint medley relay team of Jenna Hummell, Kara Krieger, Wilka and Aliyah Christensen won in 2:05.64. The New London distance medley team of Hummell, Sophie Lounsbury, Wilka and Brown won in 4:50.99.

Helaina Hillyard of Mediapolis won the 200 dash in 28.05. West Central's Ebony Thompson won the shot put with a toss of 32-11.

The West Burlington-Notre Dame boys won six events. Jax Lamm won the 100 dash in 11.20; Reece Richards won the 200 in 23.07; Axel Tjaden won the 110 high hurdles in 18.03; and Ethan Eiler won the discus with a toss of 130-11.

The Falcons won two relays. Nick Skerik, Richards, Tanner Snodgrass and Lamm won the 4x100 in 45.41 seconds. The Falcon quartet of Jeron Conner, Skerik, Snodgrass and Noah Race won the 4x200 in 1:37.56.

Mediapolis won five events. Jagger Gourley captured the 400 dash in 51.85 seconds. Owen Timmerman won the 800 in 2:07.70. Ben Wolgemuth won the 400 in 1:01.25 and Brennan Breuer won the shot put with a toss of 46-8. The Bulldog 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay team of Wolgemuth, Regan Thornburn, Kadin Salek and Daryun Kreft won in 1:13.27.

New London won four events. Alexander Julian took the 1,600 in 5:10.27 and Grant Swanson won the high jump, clearing 5-10. The Tiger 4x800 relay team of Mason Porter, Seth Bailey, Kooper Schulte and Julian won in 9:42.82. New London's Keontae Luckett, Darius Whaley, Porter and Currey Jacobs won the distance medley in a meet record 3:55.59.

Danville's Cooper Hess, Max Wilcox, Reid Yaley and Cody Welch won the sprint medley relay in 1:43.73. West Central's Luke Ditsworth won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 10 inches.

HARRIS PACES BHS: Taven Harris won the long jump to lead Burlington High School in the Ira Dunsworth Relays at Davenport on Thursday.

Bettendorf won four events en route to the championship in the 14-team meet. The Bulldogs amassed 135 points to runner-up Cedar Rapids Washington's 89. Burlington finished 13th of 14 teams with 18 points.

Harris, a senior, jumped 21 feet, seven and three-quarters inches for his victory. He beat Bettendorf's Carter Bell by two and one-quarter inches.

Burlington sophomore Conor Stringer finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:36.92. Cedar Rapids Washington's Max Locher won in 9:57.13.

The Grayhounds added a sixth place finish in the 4x100-meter relay. Preston Terry, Bryant Williams, Larry Taylor and Harris covered the distance in 46.33 seconds. Rock Island won the event in 45.06.

PANTHER BOYS WIN RELAYS: The Mount Pleasant boys won 10 events and the team title while the Panthers finished second in the girls division of the Demon Relays in Washington.

The Panther boys amassed 212 points to runner-up Washington's 125. Fort Madison was fourth at 66 points and WACO was seventh of nine teams with 44 points.

Iowa City Liberty won the girls team title with 177 points, four better than Mount Pleasant. Wapello was seventh with 49 points, Fort Madison took eighth at 41 and WACO was ninth with 35 points.

The Mount Pleasant boys swept the field events. Sam Beatty won the high jump with a leap of 6-2. Rylan Seberg won the long jump at 21-=6 1/2. Cooper Pullis won the shot put with a toss of 48-4 1/2 and Zach Beason threw the discus 155 feet, eight inches for the win. The Panthers Khang Truong won the 100-meter dash in 11.50 seconds. Jacob Stukerjurgen won the 800 in 2:04.84 and Chase Lamm won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.51.

Mount Pleasant also won the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x110 shuttle hurdle relays.

Fort Madison's Matt Hellige was a double winner. He won the 1,600 in 4:46.07 and the 3,200 in 10:17.95.

WACO's best finish came from Colton Horak, who was second in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.75 seconds. He also took third in the 110 hurdles. The Warrior sprint medley and 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay teams each finished third.

The Mount Pleasant girls won five events and Maggie Cristoforo was a double winner. She won the 400 dash in 1:03.04 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:07.97. Maggie Jennings won the 800 in 2:31.99 and Lexie Magnani won the shot put with a toss of 40-10. The Panther girls also won the sprint medley relay din 1:58.57.

Wapello top finish came from Serah Shafer, who took second in the 400 hurdles in 1:15.66. Holly Massner was third in the 1,5009 and Gracie Gustafson took third in the 200 dash.

Fort Madison got third place finishes from Katie Dennis in the 3,000 and from its 4x100 relay team.

WACO finished fourth in two relays — the 4x100 and the 4x200.

KEOKUK'S AILES WINS 4 EVENTS: Keokuk High School sophomore Miracle Ailes won four events in the Centerville Coed Relays.

Davis County won the girls team title with 117.25 points and Keokuk was sixth of eight teams with 69 points. Host Centerville won the boys championship with 136 points. Keokuk finished third of 10 teams with 77 points.

Ailes won the 100-meter dash in 12.85 seconds, the 200 in 26.44, the high jump at 5-4 and the long jump at 16-10 1/2.

Keokuk's Sydney McCarron won the girls shot put with a toss of 34 feet, one inch.

Braylon Martinez won two events for Keokuk in the boys meet. He won the 100 meters in 11.73 and the long jump in 20 feet, five inches. Keokuk also won the 800 sprint medley relay in 1:41.21.

BOYS SOCCER

BURLINGTON 2, NORTH SCOTT 1: Jestin Bray's penalty kick provided the winning goal and the Grayhounds edged North Scott in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match at Bracewell Stadium.

The Hounds' Brian Velazqueaz tied the score at 1-1 with a first half goal. Goalkeeper Trevor McCannan had six saves.

It was the first career victory for Burlington coach Tim Miller. "All in all, we played really well," Miller said. "I'm very proud of the way they played. They played the way I want them to play."

Burlington (1-1) hosts Holy Trinity Saturday.

CENTRAL LEE 4, DANVILLE-NEW LONDON 1: Logan Sanders scored two goals to lead the Hawks to a SEI Superconference victory at Danville.

John Underwood and TJ Stutes each scored a goal for Central Lee. Stutes, Underwood and Lane Johnston each had an assist. Goalkeeper Blake Moeller had five saves.

Alex Eggars scored Danville-New London's goal, assisted by Mason Chipman. Levi Svoboda had seven saves for the Bears.

Central Lee plays at Columbus Tuesday. Danville-New London (3-2) plays at Wapello Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

MOUNT PLEASANT 4, OTTUMWA 1: Sydney Doak scored all four of the Panthers' goals as they outshot Ottumwa 16-4 at Mount Pleasant.

Mary West and Anna Ostby each had an assist for Mount Pleasant. Ayden Ross finished with four saves.

Mount Pleasant (2-0) plays Fairfield Monday.

WASHINGTON 6, KEOKUK 1: Brianna Maerz scored Keokuk's goal in a Southeast Conference loss to the Demons at Keokuk.

Abby Thompson had 10 saves for the Chiefs (0-2), who host Holy Trinity on Monday.

HOLY TRINITY 3, MEDIAPOLIS 0: Claire Pothitakis picked up her first career hat trick in the Crusaders' victory at Mediapolis.

Taylor Boeding assisted on two of the goals and Elise Pothitakis added an assist. Goalkeeper Sam Pothitakis picked up the shutout with one save.

Holy Trinity plays at Keokuk on Monday.

PREP GOLF

PANTHERS WIN INVITE: Mount Pleasant's girls edged Washington 190-191 to win the Keokuk Invitational team championship. Keokuk was third at 249 and Burlington finished fourth with a 254.

Kiko Guo of Washington was medalist with a 40. Washington's Josie Tanner and Mount Pleasant's Anni Liechty both carded 42s, but Tanner was named runner-up medalist after carding back.

Also playing for Mount Pleasant were Ellie Liechty (46), Michael Wohlleber (46), Melody Miller (56), Alex Gerling (57) and Grace Sheetz (59).

Sydney Ruhl led Keokuk with a 55. Natalie Ames shot a 59 and was followed by Brooke O'Shea (66), Paige Guymon (69) and Bailey Bender (76).

Cassy Taylor paced Burlington with a 49 and was followed by Liz Francis (55), Kaylin Moeller (72) and Izzi Taylor (78).

Notre Dame-West Burlington entered two players. Kaydence Jochims carded a 64 and Abigail Shunrock had an 80.

WOLVES SWEEP IMS: Winfield-Mount Union swept Iowa Mennonite School in a boys/girls dual at Twin Lakes Golf Course near Winfield.

The W-MU boys won 178-219 and the girls carded 237. IMS didn't have enough girls for a team score.

W-MU's Nolan Ross was boys medalist with a 2-over 38. Jarod Kadel carded a 46. Brady Loyd and Jacob Kongable each had 47s, Graham Hagge was at 48 and Noah Freeman shot a 49.

Sabrina Moody paced the W-MU girls with a 50 and was followed by Lauren Hagge (54), Makenna Mullin (61) and Abbie Cooley (72).

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

IWU'S SUAREZ MEDALIST: Iowa Wesleyan University's Jaime Suarez carded a 2-over 74 to capture medalist honors in the Clarke Spring Invitational on the Eagle Ridge North Course at Galena, Illinois.

Suarez won the individual title by three strokes over Will Arndt of Loras and Nick Paulson of Viterbo.

Loras won the team title with 322 strokes. Iowa Wesleyan was sixth of 11 teams with 356 strokes.

Also playing for Iowa Wesleyan were Blake Forsythe, who tied for eighth with an 83, Jeff Cox (tie for 33rd, 92), Mason Wills (tie for 53rd, 107) and Cameron Mack (55th, 111).

WEDNESDAY'S LATE RESULTS

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SCC 19, MARSHALLTOWN 9: No. 6 (NJCAA Div. II) Southeastern Community College scored 15 runs in the second inning and coasted past the Tigers at Marshalltown.

Devin Buckner had a double and two singles in four at bats for the Blackhawks. Carlos Pineyro, Marcos Sanchez Gavin Logan, Nick Boone and Bryce Simon each had two hits. Sanchez homered and triple and had four RBIs. Logan homered and also finished with four RBIs. Jake Bockenstedt (2-2) was the winning pitcher.

SCC (26-6, 7-1 ICCAC) hosts Iowa Central (17-10, 6-2) in 1 p.m. doubleheaders both Saturday and Sunday.