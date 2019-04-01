NEVADA - Nevada’s Sam Abraham set the bar high right off the bat in his quest to return to state in the boys’ long jump.

Abraham placed eighth in the Class 3A boys’ long jump at last year’s state coed track meet. Nevada opened the outdoor season March 26 at the Nevada Invitational and Abraham wasted little time showing he has the potential to top last year’s performance by clearing 20 feet.

“We’ve been working for awhile, but haven’t had a lot of time outside,” Abraham said. “It just feels good to get outside and get some jumps in.”

Abraham topped the 20-foot mark on his final attempt Tuesday. He jumped 20-2 to take first in Class B and come within six inches of his performance at last year’s state meet.

“Gotta set new goals every season,” Abraham said. “I’m using last year to propel me into this season.”

Even with the strong showing to open the season, Abraham knows he still has a lot of work to do.

“The main thing is working on steps, being consistent and hitting the board every time,” Abraham said. “Not quite where I want to be right now. I’ve still got a lot of things to work on. Getting some height off my jump is the main thing. Speed is looking good, I’ve just got to get up in the air.”

The Cubs also went first and second in the 100-meter dash as senior Joven Nelson won in 11.66 seconds and freshman Caeden DaSilva was second in :11.71.

“Caeden and I are always really competitive with each other,” Nelson said. “Even though he’s a freshman, he’s really fast — it’s really amazing what he can do. I was just hoping that we’d have a good race and it really was. I just can’t wait to see what we can do at the end of the season.”

Nelson added a gold in the 400 hurdles with a strong time of :55.98 and DaSilva won the 200 in :23.85. The duo also joined up with Dylan Jensen and Jakob Strottman to win the 4 X 100 in :44.87.

Dalton Baker chipped in a pair of victories in distance running events. Baker won the 3,200 in 10:36.39 and the 1,600 in 5:05.58.

Jakob Strottman and Jacob Sanders came in second and third in the open 400 for Nevada with respective times of :55.33 and :56.35. Sanders also placed third in the 800 with a 2:15.43 showing.

Abraham added a bronze in the 110 highs after completing the race in :16.98. Ethan Wild was third in the shot put with a throw of 39-10.5 and Myleek Wilkerson won bronze in the high jump with a jump of 5-10.

Nevada ended up winning the Class B team championship with 395 points and Iowa Falls-Alden was second with a score of 362.5.

Colo-NESCO came in seventh place in Class B with 191.5 points.

Colo-NESCO’s shuttle hurdle team of Jack McKinney, Luke Hill, Kelly Gray and Devin Reed took third in 1:11.47. Jacob Reischauer and Gray placed fourth and fifth in the 400 with respective times of :56.74 and :57.12, and Tanner Ingle took fourth in the discus with a throw of 103-1.75.

The Royal sprint medley team of Andrew Grover, Andrew Tschantz, Hill and Wilson placed fifth in 1:50.40. Wilson, Hill, Grover and Reed placed fifth in the 4 X 100 after running a :49.42 and Reed was also fifth in the 110 highs with a time of :17.38.

Class B team scores: 1. Nevada 395 points, 2. Iowa Falls-Alden 362.5, 3. Ankeny Centennial Silver 340, 4. Forest City 319, 5. South Hardin 295, 6. West Marshall 230, 7. Colo-NESCO 191.5, 8. Collins-Maxwell 157.