The Cyclone icon signed a seven-year contract with the Huskers

In the spring of 2013, Fred Hoiberg was contemplating leaving Iowa State.

It wasn’t for the NBA, but to a Big Ten school in a bordering state. After that short-lived flirtation with the University of Minnesota, though, the Cyclone icon would tell people that the experience made him realize he just couldn’t see himself coaching at a college other than his alma mater.

Time and circumstances have conspired to change that feeling.

Hoiberg finalized a deal Saturday to become the coach at Nebraska, ending a four-month period of unemployment after he was fired by the Chicago Bulls in December after three-plus years leading one of the world’s most-recognizable franchises.

The Mayor is heading west to helm one of ISU’s longest-standing rivals, though now one in the Big Ten, well removed from the days of the Big Eight and the Big 12, but still close enough - both in time and distance - to undoubtedly cast a shadow toward Ames and make for some conflicting emotions for a city, university and fanbase that has cheered him for going on 30 years.

Simply put, this is a weird deal.

First and foremost, Hoiberg, like anyone, deserves the opportunity to take whatever job he wants. Really, for the first time in his professional life, Hoiberg suffered a significant failure. There were reasons outside of his control - namely a Chicago front office that seemed to openly operate against his style and personality - but you can’t call getting the ax with a 115-155 record after a little more than three seasons anything other than a failure.

For a guy who thrived in college, carved out a successful niche in the NBA before a heart condition ended his career, rose the NBA front office ranks, restored his alma mater to credibility and moved on to the NBA, and who also happens to be one of the most competitive people you’d ever meet, it’s safe to assume that’s not sitting well.

Getting back on the sideline and back to winning takes on a sense of urgency when you’re spending your days in yoga studios and watching Real Housewives reruns rather than trying to game-plan against LeBron James.

Nebraska affords him the opportunity, even if it’s not a premier hoops job. The Huskers have facilities and fan support, but they don’t have an NCAA tournament victory in the history of the program. Which isn’t great.

Lincoln is also the place Hoiberg was born. It’s where his grandfather coached the Huskers in the 1950s. His parents are Nebraska alums.

Let’s not forget Hoiberg’s professional career is a series of him either staying put or going to places he’s already been. He went from being a Timberwolf to a Timberwolves exec. Began his coaching career in a city where he’s known as The Mayor, and became an NBA head coach for a franchise he played for and whose top executive was his college assistant coach.

Nebraska offers comfort, a key priority for Hoiberg.

It’s not UCLA or Texas or Kansas or Arizona, but it’s got enough for Hoiberg - who, again, has known little other than winning - to believe he’ll be content and able to succeed.

It’s a job that makes sense, even if it you’re of the belief - like I am - that something juicier could have become available next season had Hoiberg just sat out, done some TV work and collected the $5 million remaining on his Bulls contract.

The man, though, wants to coach. So he’s going to coach.

That doesn’t mean Cyclone fans have to be thrilled about it.

My sense of ISU fans is they intellectually know that Hoiberg getting another coaching gig, even at Nebraska, is just the way life works. He’s someone who’s done right by ISU at every turn and can do little - if anything - to hurt his legacy in Ames.

Emotionally, though, I think it’s harder to get your arms around.

Hoiberg said time and again he’d hoped he would finish his coaching career at ISU. Ultimately, he went to the NBA, and that made sense, even if it stung. The Mayor stays The Mayor, though.

But for him now to return to a traditional rival, sure not one in the league anymore, but to a rival whose fanbase still butts heads with Cyclones everyday across this state, yeah, I get why people aren’t going to like that.

Hoiberg will be watching football and wearing red in Memorial Stadium, where ISU won six times in 90 years. Here’s guessing at some point he’s wearing one of those ridiculous corn hats, too. I imagine that’ll cause some blood pressure spikes on this side of the Missouri River.

There’s also the undeniable fact that Hoiberg’s Huskers will now be compared to Steve Prohm’s Cyclones at every turn. Prohm already was measured by Hoiberg’s previous success, and now he’ll be running a real-time race with him, too.

Sporting allegiances are supposed to be clean and easy. Cheer for your team, root against the other guys, especially when they live the next neighborhood over. Now those guys are led by literally the beloved boy next door.

There is a lot at play here.

My guess is Cyclone fans will eventually find peace with this. It’s Fred Hoiberg, after all. The guy who grew up down the street from Hilton Coliseum, became an NBA player and not only returned to resurrect the Cyclone program but took it to unprecedented heights while setting the next guy up to keep things rolling.

There was a time when Hoiberg couldn’t see himself at another school. I don’t think there’s ever been a time where Cyclone fans could picture it.

There’s no force like time, though, to change circumstances and make the previously unthinkable actually pretty logical.

Time is also probably the only thing that’s going to make this whole scenario anything other than strange.