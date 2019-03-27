Jordan Williams struck out nine in five innings of work, as Nebraska City earned the 6-5 win over the Norris Titans on Wednesday, March 27.

Norris took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, after Joel Benes hit a single up the middle to score Tyler Monroe.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Pioneers got back-to-back singles from Brayden Betts and Kolt Davis. Tyler Levy ripped an RBI double to right field to tie the game. Williams would later reach on a Titans error as Davis and Levy scored, to give NC a two run lead. With two outs and the bases loaded, Max Chaney drove in three runs on a double to center field, and the Pioneers led 6-1 heading into the top of the sixth.

Norris put pressure on the Pioneers when Connor Price hit a two run HR. Norris would add two more runs before Quinton Holman came in and got the save for Nebraska City.

Nebraska City scored six runs on four hits and one error. Norris scored five runs on six hits while committing three errors.

Williams got the win for NC. Williams tossed five innings, gave up four hits and one run. Chaney was 1-for-3 with three RBI.

Box score:

NR-0-0-1-0-0-4-0--5

NC-0-0-0-0-6-0-x--6

The Pioneers improved to 2 and 0 on the year, and will be at home tomorrow, March 28, to face Wahoo starting at 4:30 p.m. J.V. will begin at 6:30 p.m.