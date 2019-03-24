The Pioneer defense committed no errors in a 6-2 victory over Platteview on Friday, March 22, at Springfield.

Nebraska City finally took the field after four games were postponed due to weather.

Trent Fahey, who finished the game 2-for-3 and threeRBI, hit a single to score Clay Stovall in the top of the first to give NC a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Max Chaney smacked a double that scored Bryce Levy and Fahey. Nebraska City had an early 3-0 advantage heading into the second inning.

In the top of the third, Fahey hit a two RBI double and NC led 5-0.

Quinton Holman started on the mound for the Pioneers and did not allow a run until the bottom of the fourth.

Bryce Levy earned an RBI by hitting a sacrifice fly that scored Fahey in the top of the seventh. Platteview would add a run in their last at-bat, and with two outs, relief pitcher, Bryce Levy, got Ehrke to pop out and the Pioneers went on to get their first win in 2019.

Pitching: Quinton Holman earned the win by allowing four hits, one run, two strikeouts in four innings of work. Bryce Levy earned the save. Levy threw three innings and allowed one hit while striking out two.

Hitting: Jordan Williams, Bryce Levy, two hits each; Chaney and Stovall, one hit each.

RBI: Chaney, two; Bryce Levy, one. Runs scored: Fahey, two; Stovall, Eli Southard, Williams, Bryce Levy, one each.



NC JV 10, PLV 5

Clay Stovall and Dillon Roe combined for the pitching totals to get the win.

Brayden Betts, Zach Tesarek, and Jaren Johansen each had two hits. Ethan Dierberger, Stovall, Leighton Whipple, and Gabriel Welter, each added one hit.