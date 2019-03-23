The Husker men's basketball team looks to punch a ticket into the NIT quarterfinals on Sunday night, as the Huskers travel to TCU for the second round of the NIT. Tipoff at Schollmaier Arena is set for 8:35 p.m. and Sunday's game will be televised nationally on ESPNU with Mitch Holthus and Adrian Branch on the call. The matchup will also be available on the ESPN app and WatchESPN app with cable authentication.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com and on the Huskers app. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff on many of the Husker Sports Network affiliates (affiliate list on page 7 of the game notes).



The Huskers (19-16) are coming off a spirited 80-76 win over Butler Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Junior forward Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead three Huskers in double figures. James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson Jr. added 23 and 17 points, respectively, as the Huskers shot 50 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Bulldogs, 36-26, to pick up their fourth win in the last five games.



The Huskers have battled down the stretch, dressing just eight players because of injuries, and have relied on its role players to make winning plays over the past two weeks. Against Butler, Johnny Trueblood came off the bench to set career bests in points (six), rebounds (seven), assists (five) and minutes (31). Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who moved into the lineup after injuries to Thomas Allen and Amir Harris, had four assists and three steals in 17 minutes of work.



The Huskers are led by a pair of senior guards in James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson Jr., who combine to average more than 30 points per game. Palmer is third in the Big Ten, averaging 19.7 points per game, while Watson averages 13.5 points per game and a team-high 3.0 assists per game.



TCU (21-13) tied for seventh in the Big 12 with a 7-11 mark and are coming off an 82-69 win over Sam Houston State on Wednesday. JD Miller's 15 points and eight rebounds led six TCU players in double figures as the Horned Frogs shot 54 percent from the floor, including 70 percent in the second half.



The winner of Sunday's game will play either No. 2 Creighton or No. 3 Memphis in the quarterfinals either Tuesday or Wednesday.