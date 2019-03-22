Fourth-year ISU coach is a Crimson Tide alum

TULSA, Okla. -- What always seemed inevitable has now come to pass.

The Alabama job is reportedly opening, and Iowa State coach Steve Prohm, a Crimson Tide alum and former team manager, is among those being discussed as a potential frontrunner candidate to replace Avery Johnson.

Given Prohm’s success with the Cyclones and his ties to both Alabama specifically and the South generally, Alabama would be silly to not have him on its shortlist. The Tide took a big swing when it hired Johnson, a former NBA champion as a player and later the league’s coach of the year with the Dallas Mavericks. He was a big name with a strong resume, but had no college coaching career and had been out of coaching altogether for three years when the Tide hired him in 2015.

Alabama is reportedly in discussions to buy out his contract and move on from a four-year tenure that produced one NCAA tournament appearance.

Prohm would be a more traditional choice given his diploma from the university, long coaching career and the success he’s had in eight years as a head coach, both at Murray State and ISU. Given all that, it’s long been assumed that if Alabama ever had a vacancy, that was a job that would invariably at least try to gauge Prohm’s interest.

If there’s reciprocal interest remains to be seen.

Prohm rebuffed advances from LSU in 2017 when its job opened, and by all accounts he’s happy in Ames. ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard awarded him with a new contract in 2017 that still has three years and $6.3 million remaining on it after this season. His buyout calls for him to pay half that if he were to leave for another head coaching position.

Prohm has a good thing going with ISU with two conference tournament championships and three NCAA tournament appearances under his belt, as well as success on the recruiting trail which has netted the Cyclones two high-profile recruits in Lindell Wigginton and Talen Horton-Tucker as well as Tyrese Haliburton, who went from three-star recruit to NBA draft prospect this season. The staff is also high on its other recruits, both in the 2018 and 2019 classes.

Still, one’s alma mater almost always has some sort of gravitational pull. Prohm even has two other former Alabama coaches, David Hobbs (head coach 1992-98) and James Kane (video coordinator 2009-11), working for him now. The ties to Tuscaloosa are obvious, even if they ultimately prove not to be binding for either side.

Of course, the other situation looming over any discussion about Prohm and another job is Fred Hoiberg.

The former ISU star and coach remains out of a job after being fired during his fourth year as the Chicago Bulls’ head coach. He’s reportedly the frontrunner for a Nebraska job that continues not to be open as the Huskers advanced in the NIT with coach Tim Miles still employed.

Hoiberg being on the market and ISU’s current coach being linked to another job creates an interesting situation, to say the least.

Not to mention the Cyclones still haven’t even played in the seventh NCAA tournament they’ve qualified for in the last eight years. If the Cyclones get past Ohio State on Friday (approx. 8:50 p.m.; TBS) their season will not only remain alive but hold tons of potential heading into a Sunday game with a Sweet 16 at stake.

The timing of coaching changes is almost never perfect, and given everything ISU has to play for and the Hoiberg/Nebraska context, this would qualify as not ideal. That’s the way it works, though, in the big-money and high-interest world of Division I men’s basketball coaching.