Ramiir Dixon-Conover has had the privilege to play in some big games in some historic venues in front of some huge crowds in his first year of playing college basketball.

Last year as a point guard for the Southeastern Community College men's basketball team, Dixon-Conover played at Loren Walker Arena, the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa and Fitzsimmons-John Arena in Moberly, Missouri.

This year, as a point guard for the St. Francis (Pennsylvania) University Red Flash, Dixon-Conover has played in the fabled Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, home of the North Carolina Tar Heels, and Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, home of the UCLA Bruins.

Dixon-Conover will get to play in another legendary building today when the Red Flash (18-14) plays Indiana (17-15). Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

For Dixon-Conover, it is another chance to play the game he loves in another historic venue against a team rich in tradition in front of a national audience. This is what Dixon-Conover has dreamed about since he was a young boy growing up in Newark, New Jersey.

Dixon-Conover's goal is to get to the semifinals, where he would have a chance to play in perhaps the most fabled venue of all — Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"This shows the things we have accomplished this year as a team. It will be an honor to go out and play in a place like Indiana," Dixon-Conover said. "We went to North Carolina and UCLA earlier this year. Those were cool experiences. The UCLA trip was pretty cool. We got to ride on scooters. It was an honor to get to play there. They have a lot of great players."

Dixon-Conover averaged 7.9 points, 2.9 assists and two steals a game for SCC in his one season there. Dixon-Conover said the experience he gained with the Blackhawks proved to be valuable this season at the NCAA Division I level.

"We had a lot of freshmen on the team last year, so I had to step up and be a leader. That helped me when I got here because I was a guy who had a year of experience. That made the adjustment a little easier," Dixon-Conover said. "It wasn't really a difficult adjustment. It's just a little faster and more physical. Playing at the Juco level humbles you. It makes you raise your level and play harder. It helped me get here."

In 26 games with the Red Flash, Dixon-Conover is averaging 1.2 points, one assist, 0.6 steals and 0.6 rebounds. Dixon-Conover dealt with a few injuries early in the season which slowed his progress, but has since found his role on the team. He is able to lead the team when asked, and will get a chance to play against the Hoosiers Tuesday night.

"This first year was a learning experience, just adjusting to new players and coaching styles and a new offense. Plus I battled a couple injuries early in the season and missed eight or nine games. But I learned a lot this year," Dixon-Conover said. "As a point guard, you have to make sure you are talking and getting everyone in the right spot on both offense and defense."

Dixon-Conover, a sophomore who is majoring in criminal justice, is still making the necessary adjustments, but now has an opportunity to showcase his talent on a national stage in the NIT against the legendary Hoosiers. For Dixon-Conover, it is all part of the process.

"When I first got here last summer, I had a lot of plays I had to learn. We went to Italy for 10 days, so that gave me a chance to learn while playing at the same time. It was a cool learning experience," Dixon-Conover said. Right now we're just getting ready to play our next game. It's great, even though we really wanted to go to the NCAA Tournament. We have a chance to do something really special here."