All Peru State Bobcat men's basketball fans are invited to gather for a pre-game event hosted by the Peru State Foundation on March 21. The activity will take place before the Bobcats take on William Carey (Miss.) at 5:45 p.m.



The event will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Crown Plaza Kansas City Downtown at 1301 Wyandotte Street. The Crown Plaza is located right next to the Municipal Auditorium where the NAIA Division 1 Men's Basketball National Tournament will be held.



There will be a short program which will begin around 4:30 p.m. which will feature the Peru State cheerleaders, athletic director Wayne Albury, and Bobcat men's basketball coach Bob Ludwig.



Valet parking is available at the Crowne Plaza for $14 or self-park for $10. Parking is also available at the Barney Allis Parking Garage (between Municipal Auditorium and Crowne Plaza).



To pre-register for the event, fans can do so at www.peru.edu/foundation/events



The tournament bracket is available at https://goo.gl/TT9BVe



Tickets may be purchased online or at the box office. For more information about the tournament and/or tickets, please go to https://goo.gl/oxf11e



For more information, feel free to contact the Foundation at 402-872-2304.