The Peru State baseball team had to travel south again to play games and it paid off. The Bobcats won the series with Grand View (Iowa) by taking the first two games 5-1 and 5-0 on Saturday before falling 1-0 on Sunday.



With the two wins, the 'Cats improve to 7-10 overall and are now 5-2 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). Grand View is now 3-6 on the season and 2-3 in conference action.



Saturday Game One



Peru State did all the scoring they needed in the first inning.

Jesus Tavarez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) singled and went to third when Zach Nolin (Bonifay, Fla.) singled. Nolin stole second and when Darren Hasch (Destin, Fla.) doubled, both Tavarez and Nolin scored. Adam Cendejas(Chino Hills, Calif.) reached on a fielder's choice as Hasch was tagged out. Julian Fernandez (Middle Village, N.Y.) singled to left. Both base runners advanced on a Viking error. Abner Vincenty (Cabo Rojo, P.R.) hit a sacrifice fly to right to drive in Cendejas with Fernandez moving to third. Eddy Pimental (San Juan, P.R.) singled to score Fernandez and the 'Cats led 4-0 at that point.



Grand View scored their only run in the bottom of the first.



The Bobcats would add an insurance run in the top of the fifth. Cendejas singled with Austin Greenfield(Omaha) coming in to run for him. After an out, on a ground out, Greenfield went to third. Pimental singled to drive in Greenfield for what would be the final run of the game.



The 'Cats scored their five runs on 12 hits and committed one error. The Vikings scored their lone run on four hits and had three miscues.



Tavarez led the team by going three for four while Nolin and Pimental each had two hits. Hasch and Pimental each were credited with two RBI while Vincenty added the other.



Alberto Rosario (Carolina, P.R.) threw a complete game for the win. Rosario allowed four hits, one earned run, and struck out four.



Saturday Game Two



Peru State spread out its scoring in the second game on Saturday.



It was the top of third before the Bobcats got on the board. Pimental tripled to start the inning. After an out, Joshua Baneulos (Moreno Valley, Calif.) grounded out to drive in Pimental.



In the top of the fifth, Vincenty singled and would go to second when Pimental was hit by a pitch. Jose Chacin (Machiques, Venezuela) to advance both base runners. Banuelos grounded out again, but was able to drive in Vincenty to make the score 2-0.

Nolin would start the top of the sixth by reaching on an error. On a ground out, Nolin would move to second. Cendejas singled to drive in Nolin to put the score at 3-0.



In the top of the ninth, Vincenty led off with a single. Pimental was hit by a pitch to advance Vincenty. After a pitching change, the Bobcats got a sacrifice bunt from Alexander Ramos (Lakeland, Fla.) to advance the base runners. Banuelos singled to drive in Vincenty and Pimental moved to third. After another pitching change, Tavarez hit a sac fly to first, but was able to score Pimental. That would make the final score 5-0.



Peru State scored their five runs on eight hits and did not commit any errors. Grand View had just one hit and committed two errors.



Cendejas, Vincenty, and Banuelos each had two hits in the win. Banuelos had three RBI while Tavarez and Cendejas each added one.



Eddy Tavarez Cabrera (San Cristobel, D.R.) earned the win by tossing eight scoreless innings. Tavarez Cabrera allowed just one hit and struck out 16. Zach Pinkerton(Beatrice) threw the final inning in the win.



Sunday Game Action



It was the proverbial pitcher's duel in the final game of the series.



Grand View scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh to take the 1-0 win.



Peru State had a runner at second in the top of the fifth and top of the eighth, but could not get them home.



The Vikings scored their lone run on three hits while Peru State only had two hits. Each team had one error.



Tavarez and Cendejas each had one hit for the 'Cats.



Ben Carr (Omaha) tossed 7.1 innings and took the loss. Carr allowed just 3 hits, 1 earned run, and struck out 2. Tyler Wheelock (Omaha) threw 2 outs and did not allow any hits.



Upcoming Action



The Bobcats will be back in action on Wednesday when they will travel to Sterling, Kan., to take on Sterling in a double header beginning at 1 p.m. The Warriors are 10-14 on the season.



Peru State will continue to be on the road as they will face Culver-Stockton in Canton, Mo., on Saturday and Sunday. They will play a double header on Saturday and play a single game on Sunday. Game time each day is 1 p.m. The Wildcats are 5-13 overall and are 1-4 in the Heart.