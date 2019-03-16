Rylie Unzicker hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the seventh to help send the game to extra innings, but the Nebraska softball team (10-10) came up short on Saturday afternoon as Tulsa (16-8) won in eight innings, 6-5.

Tristen Edwards led the offense, going 4-for-4 with two homers, three RBIs and two runs. The four hits tied a career-high and her two home runs marked her third multi-home run game of the season. Rylie Unzicker also had two hits, tying a career high. She also scored two runs and had two RBIs. As a team, Nebraska had eight hits. Alyvia Simmons and Samantha Owen also had one hit on the day.

Courtney Wallace started the game and went 1.0 innings. Olivia Ferrell pitched 6.0 innings of relief and gave up one run on five hits. She also had four strikeouts. Regan Mergele dropped to 1-3 after pitching the eighth inning. She gave up one run, although it wasn't earned.

Tulsa's Kassidy Scott pitched a complete 8.0 innings. She gave up five runs on eight hits and had one strikeout.

Nebraska jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first after Rylie Unzicker singled and Edwards hit a home run. Tulsa responded in the bottom of the inning scoring four runs on three hits. Tulsa also had a pair of walks.

In the third, Edwards hit a one-out single and reached second on an error. Owens singled and stole second to put two runners in scoring position with two outs, but both were left stranded as Tulsa retired the next batter.

The Hurricane extended its lead to 5-2 in the fourth, hitting a solo home run.

The Huskers responded in the top of the fifth, scoring one run off Edwards' second homer of the day.

Nebraska had one base runner in the sixth when Madi Unzicker reached on an error, but the Huskers couldn't get a run.

In the seventh, Simmons hit a two-out triple to keep NU's chances alive. Then, Rylie Unzicker hit a home run to tie it up 5-5. Tulsa went down in order in the bottom of the inning to push it to extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, Carson Fischer pinch ran for Samantha Owen and was placed on second base as part of the international tie-breaker rule. Fischer advanced to third on a sac bunt. Walljasper was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, but they were stranded there.

Tulsa scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. A runner was placed on second and a fielder's choice moved the her to third. A single to right field scored her and ended the game.

