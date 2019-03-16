The Nebraska softball team (10-11) gave up two unearned runs in a 2-0 loss to Kansas (6-18) on Saturday in the second game of the day. KU scored two runs off a pair of Husker errors early in the game, but that's all the Jayhawks would need to get the victory.

Nebraska out-hit Kansas 4-3. Alyvia Simmons had two hits, while Samantha Owen and Lindsey Walljasper each had one hit.

Regan Mergele dropped to 1-4. She started the game and went 3.0 innings. She gave up two unearned runs and had one strikeout. Walljasper pitched 3.0 innings of relief. She gave up two hits and also had one strikeout.

Brynn Minor (3-10) got the win for Kansas. She pitched a complete 7.0 innings and gave up four hits. She also had six strikeouts.

Kansas scored two runs in the bottom of the second, with help from two Husker errors.

In the top of the fifth, Nebraska got two runners in scoring position with two outs. Lexey Kneib drew a four-pitch walk and Simmons singled to put two runners on. They both advanced on a wild pitch, but were stranded there as Kansas got a big strikeout to end the top of the inning.

In the seventh, Walljasper hit a one-out single. Anni Raley pinch ran for her but the Jayhawks retired the next two batters to end the game.

The Huskers continue the Rock Chalk Challenge tomorrow when they play Tulsa at 11 a.m. and Kansas at 1:30 p.m.

