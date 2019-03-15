Kevin Dresser saw the potential that existed within Chase Straw. So when the redshirt junior didn't perform to his capabilities in a home dual earlier this season, the second-year Iowa State wrestling coach used it as an opportunity to set an example.

Straw fell in a 9-7 decision to Oklahoma's Justin Thomas earlier this season and got an earful, in front of the entire team no less, about the shortcomings of the night. It was the first of two moments that would define the remainder of the season for Straw.

“I kind of called him out in front of the team,” Dresser said. “That was probably the hardest situation during the year for Chase. It was a really bad performance. Coach gets on you and starts giving you a hard time in front of everybody, maybe even to the press, he took it and took it as a challenge.”

The second defining moment for the 157-pounder came two days later in a dual against a top-five Oklahoma State team with a loaded roster. The starting weight drawn was 157, and instead of running from the moment, Straw basked in it, snagging a 3-2 win over Wyatt Sheets.

That win in Stillwater propelled Straw, a Winthrop native, to a 5-1 finish in the regular season and a 4-0 weekend last week in Tulsa that culminated with a Big 12 championship and automatic berth in the NCAA tournament next weekend.

“It was really good,” Straw said. “I had to beat two guys I lost to earlier in the year. It's just showing I'm wrestling really good at the right time right now. So I can't wait to be in Pittsburgh. This team is a lot of fun to be around, and the excitement. We're going to win some big matches and turn some heads.”

Straw, the No. 3 seed, toppled No. 2 Jacob Wright of Fresno State in the semifinals and got another shot at Thomas, the No. 1 seed, in the finals. That final match against Thomas tested Straw's mettle, which is something he had been building the latter half of the season.

At one point, Straw went for a single-leg shot and was countered by Thomas. The Sooner flipped Straw onto his belly and tried to swing around for the takedown. Straw held on for 20 seconds and eventually found an opening to drive his head into Thomas' side, pull him in and secure a takedown of his own.

“Obviously it's never good to be on your belly,” Straw said, “but (assistant coach Brent) Metcalf and I worked on it all week about being in a bad position and just crawling to your knees, making sure your head is strong into him. Eventually you'll get back in a good position, which is what happened in the finals.”

One of the keys to Straw's end-of-the-year run to becoming a Big 12 champion — the first for an ISU wrestler since Lelund Weatherspoon (2016) — and the NCAA tournament has been his ability to minimize the pressure he once felt going into a match.

The Big 12 was only allocated one automatic qualifier at 157 pounds, so as the No. 3 seed, it was essentially win or go home for Straw. But his teammates and assistant coaches helped him reign in his energy and channel it properly throughout the two-day Big 12 tournament.

“The pressure was on him more so than anyone on our team because he couldn't have lost any of those matches,” Dresser said. “Some of our other guys could lose a match and they're still going, obviously because everybody else lost but him. So he had no room for error.

“It says a lot to me about his persistence and resilience. There were probably a lot of times where he didn't know if he was going to get over the hump a little bit, but he did. To see him do that, when the pressure was on him, was pretty cool.”

Nine Cyclones in total will be taking the mat in Pittsburgh on March 21 at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh. Straw was given the No. 23 seed in the tournament and will face No. 10 Steve Bleise (Minnesota) in his first match. Action begins at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.