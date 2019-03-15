Willie Harvey was finally just getting comfortable. Even though the Iowa State football team struggled to get wins in his first two years on campus, Harvey felt like he was settling into his linebacker position and felt at home.

It was the coaching change that ushered in Matt Campbell and his staff that shook the foundation a little and made Harvey get out of his comfort zone.

Harvey played middle and weak side linebacker in his first two years, but when Campbell came upon the idea of moving the 6-foot-0, 224-pound linebacker out of the box and to the perimeter, it took a willingness to buy in and accept a new role for the betterment of the team.

“With me being around the ball as much as I was (at the other two positions), I didn't really like it at first. But that's football,” Harvey told the Ames Tribune. “If an NFL coach asked me to switch positions, I'm not going to be like, 'No I don't want to do that.' I'm going to do what is best for the team. I'm athletic enough and smart enough to do it.”

That willingness to accept any role given to him is exactly what Harvey has expressed to scouts, front office personnel and coaches the last couple months as he tries to reach the NFL.

Like his Cyclones teammates David Montgomery and Hakeem Butler, Harvey has trained at XPE Sports in Boca Raton, Fla., but wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. So the last couple months have been spent diligently preparing himself for ISU's pro day, which will be held in Ames on March 26.

“There are some guys who might have overlooked me based on my size or something that think I'm going to run a certain speed or whatever,” Harvey told the Tribune. “It's just a job interview to show guys I have been preparing for this and know I can do so. It's an opportunity for someone like me.

“We're going to have a lot of teams out there, so it's a huge opportunity and I can't wait to take advantage of it.”

Harvey's career ended on a sour note when he was ejected for targeting in the first half of the 28-26 loss to Washington State in the Alamo Bowl, but the Hastings, Fla. native was a consistent presence for the ISU defense all season. Last year, he was second on the team in tackles (76), sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (nine). He is sixth at ISU in career tackles for loss (31) and eighth sacks (12.5).

Other than the upcoming pro day appearance, one of the biggest breaks Harvey got since he began training was accepting an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January. Harvey played alongside Brian Peavy and D'Andre Payne and against Matt Eaton, tallying two tackles. But it was the meetings with NFL personnel, he said, that was the biggest asset of the weekend and the greatest eye-opener as he enters the next phase of his career.

“A lot of it as far as mentally and physically that they threw at us is going to help us in the end because that's how it is all around the NFL nowadays,” Harvey told the Tribune. “It was a great experience overall and helped me a lot. Not so much showing my talent because I feel like I've done that quite well, but talking to the GMs and talking to the scouts and letting them know my passion and my drive for football and what I can bring for any team.”

Much like Peavy, Payne and Eaton, Harvey hasn't popped up on any mock draft big boards or projections. There is always a possibility he's taken in one of the late rounds on day three of the NFL Draft, which is slated to run from April 25-27, but Harvey has had to find other ways to sell himself when he's overlooked in other pre-draft metrics.

Just like he did when Campbell arrived, Harvey is making it known how much he can be trusted with whatever task he's assigned. If he is indeed signed as an undrafted free agent after the draft, Harvey is ready to step in wherever he goes and earn his keep.

“I don't care how much money I make, I've got to love football,” Harvey told the Tribune. “This is my job and this is what I've got to do. So I'm just going to give it my all.

“I feel like I have things over a lot of guys because they don't love football. They just love the benefits of football. If you actually love it you're going to put more into it.”