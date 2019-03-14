The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 32-team field for the 2019 NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship on Wednesday. The 82nd Annual event takes place March 20-26 at Municipal Arena in downtown Kansas City, Mo.



The Peru State men's basketball team were awarded a fifth seed after being ranked 19th in the final NAIA DI MBB Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Bobcats will be facing William Carey (Miss.) at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.



The Bobcats finished the season with a 23-11 recording having won their last five in a row which included a victory in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) tournament. The 'Cats topped the then top-ranked Benedictine (Kan.) Ravens 74-65 Tuesday night.



William Carey is from the Southern States Athletic Conference and finished second in their conference with an 18-4 record. Overall, the Crusaders finished with a 22-9 overall mark. William Carey is located in Hattiesburg, Miss.



The 2019 field consists of 13 automatic and 19 at-large berths. Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches' Top 25 Poll released today.



The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) – the association's official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95. Click HERE for more information.



For the first time this season, fans can also download the new Experience NAIA Championships App, which provides real-time updates on every game of the 2019 NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship, including live stats, push notification, team and player information, plus much more.



To view the complete schedule on the NAIA site, please go to: https://goo.gl/WbTuHA