After taking the Mid-South Conference Tournament crown, Georgetown (Ky.) finds itself at the top of the final Top 25 of the season. The Tigers have slowly but surely crept up week by week and now find itself as the top team in the nation heading into the 2019 NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship.



LSU Alexandria moved to No. 2 this week as the Ravens of Benedictine (Kan.) tumbled slightly to No. 3 overall after a loss to then No. 24 Peru State (Neb.) in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Tougaloo (Miss.) and The Master's (Calif.) tied at the No. 4 spot.



The Bobcats won five in a row since the last poll which included topping the number-one ranked Ravens Tuesday night in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament championship. This was Peru State's first championship win in the Heart in men's basketball. Thanks to that success, the Bobcats jump to No. 19 in the latest poll, up from No. 24.