Senior is 62 points shy of breaking ISU all-time scoring record

Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton is one five finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation’s top small forward.

The Wooden Award finalist and Big 12 Player of the Year has been on the award’s watch list since the preseason and has played exceptionally well all season, averaging 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

She has now scored 2,088 career points, which is 62 points shy of breaking Angie Welle’s ISU record of 2,149.

Led by her play, the Cyclones are ranked No. 13 in the AP poll and are projected as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. For all her success, Carleton has never won an NCAA Tournament game.

“Playing college basketball, you want to get to the NCAA Tournament. That’s what it’s all about. That’s where the best memories are made, so we’re looking forward to that,” Carleton said after ISU lost in the Big 12 final in Oklahoma City on Monday. “I can’t wait.”

Other candidates for the Cheryl Mill Award, which was first awarded last year, are Missouri’s Sophie Cunningham, Maryland’s Kaila Charles, Notre Dame’s Jackie Young and Oregon’s Satou Sabally.