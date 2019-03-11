Before the 2019 season kicks off, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys’ soccer team already has good news to share.

Late last week, two Mustang soccer stars officially punched their tickets to the collegiate scene by signing their respective letters of intent to continue play on the pitch at the next level. Both Brennon Woody and Tucker Kiley signed their collegiate letters of intent to play for Wartburg College next spring. Woody, a semester graduate, has put in quite the tenure with Dallas Center-Grimes highlighted by a more than solid junior season. In that junior campaign alone, Woody captured 77 saves. Woody was often considered a consistent goal keeper having allowed just twelve goals against him all season long. His skills were rarely matched but what made Woody stand out from the rest according to now second year head coach Collin Lane, was the work put in before the match even started.

“Brennon is a great player but so are a lot of the strikers out there,” began coach Lane. “The thing that sets him apart is what he does in preparation before each match. He always seems to be even more ready than anyone else out on the field every single match. He puts in the conditioning work every off-season and he does so much work mentally that he rarely gets surprised by a play during a match.”

Tuker Kiley, a returning multi-year letter winner, has also made a significant impact during his tenure, highlighted by helping DC-G to their fifth state tournament appearance in school history. Kiley led the Mustangs and ranked third in the conference in points on the season with 27 while posting up a team high 12 goals scored. Kiley was pretty efficient when he struck the ball as his 12 made goals came off of 18 attempts giving him a shot on goal mark of 66.7 percent. Kiley played a more than significant role in the state tournament bound season but says while he acknowledges his accomplishments, it’s all about the team.

“Earning the awards and getting the recognition is nice but there’s so much more than just me out there,” said Kiley last season. “People notice me more because how many goals I’ve scored but without the perfect pass from my teammates or the direction from my coaches, I wouldn’t have been able to put up those numbers. It’s a great feeling but the best feeling is when the team succeeds regardless of my personal performances.”

Kiley will be one of eight seniors on the 2019 Dallas Center-Grimes boys’ soccer roster.