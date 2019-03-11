Life sometimes just isn't fair.

That was the hard lesson the Southeastern Community College men's basketball team learned Monday morning.

SCC, which won the Region XI championship with a 21-point rout of 12th-ranked Indian Hills on the Warriors' home court two weeks ago, was left on the outside looking in Monday morning when the NJCAA Division Men's Basketball Championship pairings were announced. Indian Hills, meanwhile, the Region XI runner-up, was put into the tournament as a 12 seed, receiving one of eight at-large bids.

All of which left a team full of Blackhawks angry, disappointed and wondering how a team they beat two out of three games this season, including the region championship game, is still playing while SCC is heading back to class.

"It's very disappointing for our guys. You do what you have to do. Obviously we had our opportunity to get an automatic bid and didn't. But up to that point the guys did what they had to do — win the region," SCC head coach Lorenzo Watkins said after the team's watch party in the locker room. "Not to take anything away from Indian Hills, but to see a team that you beat two out of three times in the year get in ... maybe it's not about everything they talk about, about who is playing the best basketball down the stretch. Maybe you've already got your 24 teams figured out from day one. It's tough for our guys. It would have been lesser heartfelt if they wouldn't have allowed (Indian Hills) to get in over us. That really steps on you when you are down."

Indian Hills (26-6) will play Central Georgia Tech in the first round at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 18 at the Huitchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

SCC, ranked 14th, ends the season with a 27-5 record.