Shayok named All-Big 12 First Team

Marial Shayok made quite the impact in his first and only season on Iowa State's roster. The Virginia transfer started every game, and averaged 18.7 points per game, second in the Big 12.

For his efforts, he was named a First Team All-Big 12 selection by the conference on Sunday. He was also selected to the All-Newcomer Team.

In addition to Shayok, three Cyclones were named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention: senior Nick Weiler-Babb, sophomore Lindell Wigginton and freshman Talen Horton-Tucker.

After returning from an early-season injury, Wigginton came off the bench for the Cyclones and averaged 13.4 points per game, second on the team. That earned him the conference's Sixth Man Award, as well.

Horton-Tucker averaged 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals and was also selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Weiller-Babb earned his first career conference honor. He led the Cyclones with 4.0 assists per game, and also added 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.

ISU next plays on Thursday against Baylor in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.