The Lourdes boys had their season come to an end during state tournament action after losing to Elm Creek, 52-36, on Thursday, March 7, at Lincoln East High School.

On a day where a quick snow storm moved through the Southeast, NE area, the Knights were gearing up for their fourth straight state tournament bid, and were set to take on the Buffalos.

Leading, 5-4, in the first quarter, Will Welsh scored two points on a nice pick-and-roll towards the basket. Later in the quarter, Blake Miller, who scored a game high 19 points, hit a three pointer with over a minute left, and the Knights carried a three point lead heading into the second quarter.

Miller opened the second with a three pointer from the wing. Elm Creek would answer the Knights by going on an, 11-0 run, and the Buffalos led the Knights, 25-17, at the half.

In the third quarter, Miller scored a field goal underneath the hoop. Max Baumert would later get a steal and score. At the end of the third, Elm Creek led, 38-22.

At the beginning of the fourth, Miller tried to add a spark to the team after he stole the ball and went in for the one-handed dunk. Senior, Colter Fulton, added a couple free-throws with five minutes left. Trailing, 46-31, Miller scored his 19th point on the day with a three from the left wing. After a few made free-throws down the stretch, the Buffalos expanded their lead to 16, and went on to get the first round win.

Fulton finished the last game of his career with eight points; Baumert, six; Welsh, three. Trey Mine led Elm Creek with 16 points.

After starting the season, 1 and 11, the Knights ended the season with 8 wins and 17 losses.

Box score: ELM-8-17-13-14--52

LCC-11-6-5-14--36