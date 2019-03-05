Ogden senior Abby Langel was named to the first team when all-West Central Activities Conference honors for girls’ basketball were announced last week.

Madrid’s Sarah Eagleton was named to the second team, while the Bulldogs duo of Meredith Adreon and Gabby Ross received honorable mention recognition.

Langel averaged 11.7 points and hit 55 shots from 3-point range. She also made a total of 40 assists and 24 steals.

Eagleton tallied 13.3 points and led the Tigers with 53 total assists. She also grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game.

Ross contributed 8.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. Adreon averaged 8.6 points.