Athletic camps of all kinds and varieties will be held on the Peru State campus this summer. Camps for girls and boys basketball, football, and volleyball will be held throughout the summer.



The following is a description of each athletic camp that will be held during the 2019 summer.



Volleyball Camps



Several camps for different ages will be conducted by the Bobcat volleyball coaching staff and players. The camp will be held in the Al Wheeler Activity Center (AWAC).



Peru State will host a passing skills clinic on June 3, a setting and attacking skills clinic on June 4, and an all skills clinic on June 5. On the 3rd and 4th, the clinics will be divided between grades 1-4 which will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and grades 5-8 which will take place from noon to 3 p.m.



The cost of the June 3 and 4 clinics is only $20 which includes a t-shirt. There is a $5 discount per sibling registered.



The all skills clinic will take place form 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for grades 9 through 12. Its cost is $50. Lunch will be included for this camp.



In addition, there will be a five-week summer volleyball league which will be held June 20 and 27 and July 11, 18, and 25.



For more information, campers should contact Bobcat head volleyball coach Laurie Schroeder at lschroeder@peru.edu or by phone at 920-639-5844.



Girls Basketball Camps



On June 10-13, the 2019 Bobcats Girls' Basketball Camp will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for girls ages 8-18. There is an overnight option available as well with continued instruction until 9 p.m. the first three days.



Campers will receive daily instruction to address all areas of skill development. The commuter cost is $125. The overnight cost is $220. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt and basketball. Lunch will be provided for commuters and all meals will be provided for overnight campers. There will be a $10 discount for siblings and/or a $10 discount for two or more from the same school.



In addition, there will be a four-week summer league on Tuesday nights in June. The dates are June 4, 11, 18, and 25.



For more information, campers should contact Bobcat women's basketball head coach Joan Albury at jalbury@peru.edu or by phone at 731-617-1546.



Football Camps



Three separate day individual camps will be held for football players. In addition, a padded team camp will be conducted.



On June 12, a High School Skills Camp will be conducted by the Bobcat football coaching staff and players. The camp for boys in grades 9-12 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Oak Bowl. Cost for the camp is $40 and that includes lunch, sport drink, and a camp t-shirt. Campers will need to bring helmets and shoulder pads – not full pads.



An Offensive and Defensive Line Camp will be offered on June 13 for boys in grades 9-12. The camp will provide campers with the techniques and skill development necessary to be a successful lineman. The cost for the camp, conducted by the Bobcat coaches and guest coaches from the region, is $40. The cost includes lunch, sport drink, and a t-shirt and it will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Campers are required to bring helmets and shoulder pads.



A one-day Youth Skills Camp will be conducted on June 14 for boys in grades 5-8. The camp will be conducted in the Oak Bowl and will cost $40, which includes a camp t-shirt, sport drink, and lunch. The junior high camp will be broken into individual sessions followed by group sessions. Campers will be provided individual instruction and will leave camp better prepared for their upcoming season. Campers should wear a t-shirt and shorts as this will be a non-contact camp. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



An 11-Man Team Camp for teams will be conducted July 11 and 12 for athletes in grades 9-12 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. An 8-Man Team Camp will be conducted July 15 and 16 for athletes in grades 9-12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The cost is $40 per individual or $80 if staying overnight (includes meals). This is for teams only and the space is limited.



For more information, campers and coaches interested in the team camps, should contact Bobcat assistant football coach Lou Varley at lvarley@peru.edu or by phone at 402-209-4787.



Boys Basketball Camps



One basketball camp will be held for boys in July.



The offensive skills camp will be conducted from July 15-17 and is a skills camp for boys in grades 3-12. This camp will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day. The camp will consist of stations, contests, competitions, and skill work.



The cost for the camp is $60. Campers will receive a camp t-shirt and will have the opportunity to compete for medals in various skill contests. Campers will need to bring a change of shoes as street shoes are not allowed on the AWAC playing floor.



Campers can check in at 8:30 a.m. for the 9:00 a.m. session.



For more information, campers should contact Bobcat men's basketball coach Bob Ludwig at rludwig@peru.edu or by phone at 402-872-2417.



All Camps



For more information on each camp conducted this summer, along with the required forms, please go to the hyperlink of www.perustatecamps.com.