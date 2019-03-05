The Nebraska City Middle School wrestling team took 21 wrestlers to the Weeping Water Tournament and had 17 wrestlers place in the top four on Friday, Feb. 22.

“All the kids wrestled tough and gave great effort and gained a lot of experience wrestling some different teams than we normally see,” Coach Alex Meredith said. “Our middle school program is progressing well with beginners learning and getting better every day, to our more experienced wrestlers focusing on different areas and continuing to improve.”

Champions were; Drew Weddle, Sahara Hershey, Gabe Hartman, Carlos Prados, Cael Kreifel, Lexi Southard and Clay Duvall.

Runner-Ups- Isaac Bruggeman, Lane Hobbs, and Gavin Bailey.

Third Place- Chase Landreth, Armando Pacheco, Lizette Vallejo, Bernadino Perera, and Michael Vlahos.

Fourth Place- Miaha Peters and Alex Rico.

During the NCMS Tournament on Feb. 26, the Pioneers finished .500 overall in their match-ups.

“As a team we competed well against some tough competition,” Meredith said. Carlos Prados, and Clay Duvall, each finished 3-0.

Josh Christiansen and Armando Pacheco, each went 2-0.

Isaac Bruggeman and Alex Rico, each finished 2-1.