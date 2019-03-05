Tip time will be 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and Husker Radio.

The Husker men's basketball team returns to action after its weekend bye on Tuesday night, as the Huskers travel to East Lansing to face the No. 6/8 (AP/Coaches) Michigan State Spartans. Tipoff at the Breslin Center is set for 6 p.m. (central).

The matchup of the Huskers and Spartans will be televised nationally on ESPN2 with Dave Flemming, Dan Dakich and Molly McGrath on the call. The matchup will also be available on the ESPN app and WatchESPN app with cable authentication.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, on the Huskers app, on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio app and on both Sirius and XM Radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff on many of the Husker Sports Network affiliates.

The Huskers (15-14, 5-13 Big Ten) look to regroup after its most disappointing performance of the season, an 82-53 loss at No. 9 Michigan on Thursday. Michigan shot 56 percent from the floor, including 65 percent in the first half, to build a 22-point halftime lead. John Teske led Michigan with 22 points and 10 rebounds to pace four players in double figures. For the Huskers, Nana Akenten came off the bench to score 11 points in 10 minutes before leaving the game with an injury, while Glynn Watson Jr. added 10 markers. NU shot just 34 percent, and the Wolverines held James Palmer Jr. to a season-low seven points.

If Nebraska has hopes of not playing on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament next week in Chicago, the Huskers will need a two wins and some help during the last week of regular-season play.

Michigan State (23-6, 14-4 Big Ten) looks to rebound after a 63-62 loss at Indiana that knocked the Spartans out of first place in the Big Ten race. Against the Hoosiers, Indiana rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit and took the lead on Juwan Morgan's 3-point play with 30 seconds remaining. MSU had two opportunities to regain the lead in the final 30 seconds, but the Hoosiers held on to complete the season sweep. Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 20 points and 11 rebounds to pace three MSU players in double figures. Kenny Goines added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Xavier Tillman chipped in 11 points, 10 boards and four blocks.