Despite scoring eight runs in the fifth inning, Nebraska (4-6) allowed Sam Houston State back into the game before the Bearkats won on a walk-off, 11-10, at the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark on Saturday afternoon.

Senior lefty Nate Fisher, making his third start of the season, went 4.0 innings and recorded three strikeouts, while allowing two runs (one earned run). Connor Curry (0.1 inning), Mike Waldron (2.2) and Ben Klenke (1.2) pitched in relief for the Huskers.

In the top of the first, Spencer Schwellenbach hit a leadoff single and later stole second, but was left on base as the other three Husker hitters were retired. Sam Houston State managed one hit in the bottom half, but he was caught stealing while the other two hitters produced outs.

NU left one runner stranded in a scoreless second inning. Joe Acker roped a one-out single and advanced to second on a groundout before the frame ended. The Bearkats scored one run in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead. They managed two singles, while NU committed one error during the inning.

Angelo Altavilla ripped a two-out double in the top of the third, but remained stranded after a strikeout ended the inning. SHSU put two runners on with a single and hit-by-pitch, but left both runners stranded in a scoreless frame.

The Huskers knotted the score at 1-1 with their first run of the game in the top of the fourth. Aaron Palensky blistered a leadoff double before advancing to third on a groundout. He scored on a wild pitch. SHSU retook the lead at 2-1 with one run in the bottom of the fourth.

Nebraska took a 9-2 lead with eight runs in the top of the fifth. Jaxon Hallmark ripped a one-out double before Schwellenbach drove him in with a double of his own. Altavilla reached on an error that scored Schwellenbach. Hagge singled to put runners on the corners. Palensky hit an RBI single to score Altavila before Roskam notched an RBI single of his own to score Hagge. Acker’s bunt single loaded the bases. Pinch hitter Carter Cross smashed a three-RBI triple to drive in all baserunners. He scored on a passed ball. The Bearkats responded in the bottom of the fifth with six runs to trim the deficit to 9-8. SHSU managed three hits, while Nebraska committed two errors.

Altavilla drew a walk in the top of the sixth, but was left on base as the other three NU hitters were retired. Sam Houston State took a 10-9 lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Colton Cowser hit a two-run home run during the inning.

The Huskers went down in order in the top of the seventh. Sam Houston State managed one baserunner, but left him stranded at third. Colby Gomes drew a leadoff walk in the top of the eighth and made it to third, but was left on base. SHSU managed one hit and one walk, but left them both stranded without scoring.

Nebraska managed to tie the game in the top of the ninth. Hagge hit a leadoff single before Palensky reached on an error. Acker intentionally walked to load the bases. Cross hit a sacrifice fly that scored Hagge. The runners were left stranded as the game went to the bottom of the ninth. With two outs and two runners on, Darien Simms hit a walk-off single to give Sam Houston State the win.

The Huskers finish up their trip to Frisco, Texas on Sunday when they face No. 12 Mississippi State, starting at 11 a.m. (CT).