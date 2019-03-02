The Nebraska softball team (10-6) fell to Colorado State (12-4) by a score of 12-9. The teams played 3.0 innings on Thursday before pausing the game due to darkness. The game resumed on Friday, when the team played 4.0 innings. Lindsey Walljasper (4-2) started the game and pitched 1.1 innings. She gave up seven runs on eight hits and also had two strikeouts. Courtney Wallace pitched 4.2 innings of relief. She gave up four unearned runs on seven hits and also recorded four strikeouts.

Bree Boruff led the Huskers going 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Madi Unzicker, Walljasper and Samantha Owen each had two hits, while Rylie Unzicker and Wallace had one.

Rylie Unzicker started the game with a single. She stole second and headed towards third after a wild throw. She was called safe at third after an obstruction call. Samantha Owen singled to score Rylie Unzicker, giving Nebraska a quick 1-0 lead.

CSU responded in the bottom of the inning scoring five runs off five hits, including a two-run homer.

In the second, Walljasper hit a leadoff single. Peyton Glatter drew a one-out walk to put two runners on, but the Rams retired the next two batters to leave two runners on base. In the bottom of the inning, CSU loaded the bases after two singles and a walk. A single scored two runs and to give the Rams a 7-1 lead.

The Huskers scored five runs on four hits and a CSU error to cut the lead to 7-6. Edwards was hit by a pitch and Owen doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Wallace singled to score Edwards and give the Huskers two runs. Then, Madi Unzicker hit a three-run homer to put the Huskers back in the game. Lindsey Walljasper reached third on an error, after the ball went right through the shortstop's legs and rolled back near the fence. Glatter grounded out, but scored Walljasper.

CSU extended its lead to 10-6 in the bottom of the third. A single put a runner on. The next batter hit the ball to Edwards at shortstop, who threw to Lexey Kneib at second to get the force out, but a close call went in favor of the Rams and the runner was called safe. A double scored one run and a single scored two more.

After three innings of play, the game was paused due to darkness. The game resumed the the following day.

CSU scored one run in the fifth to extend its lead to 11-6.

In the top of the sixth, Nebraska scored one run. Boruff singled and reached second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Owen reached first on a throwing error and Boruff scored. In the bottom of the inning, a double and a single score a run for the Rams.

Nebraska attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh. Madi Unzicker hit a leadoff double and Walljasper singled to put two runners on. Cassidy hit a sac fly to score Madi Unzicker and cut the lead to 12-8. With two outs, Boruff doubled to score Simmons and give the Huskers nine runs, but the Rams retired the next batter to end the game.

Nebraska's second game against Colorado State has been canceled as there is not enough daylight left in the day. This ends the Huskers' outing at the Colorado State Classic. NU will not play Saturday or Sunday as originally scheduled.