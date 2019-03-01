Brianna Fulton came away with a team high 15 points in the first round of the state tournament, where, Fillmore Central defeated the Lourdes Central Knights, 53-41, on Thursday, February 28, at Lincoln Southwest.

Fillmore came out with a 6-0 lead in the first quarter before Fulton drove the lane for the lay-up to stop the run. The Panthers extended their lead, 12-4, before the Knights called a timeout. Gina McGowen scored a basket underneath, and with time running out, Ivye Meyer swished a three-point shot from the wing at the buzzer. Lourdes entered the second quarter trailing, 12-9.

Macey Allgood dropped in two free-throws in the second period, and the Knights were down, 15-10. The Panthers had a five point lead before McGowen and Fulton scored back-to-back buckets to get the Knights within one. Jacquelyn Schelkopf answered with a three-point shot to give the Panthers a four point lead, and by halftime Lourdes trailed, 30-23.

The Knights came out in the third quarter and went on a 6-2 run thanks to field goals from McGowen and Fulton. Libby Baumert added a basket later in the third off a nice drive to the hoop, and Lourdes were down, 36-32. With under a minute left in third and the Panthers leading by eight, Lexi Theis scored two to give Fillmore a 10 point lead to end the third.

In the fourth period, Elaina Madison hit a free-throw to get the Knights back within single digits. Fulton added another basket, followed by two free-throws. With under a minute to play, senior, Jacey Kreifels hit two free-throws. Leading 53-41, the Panthers would hang on to the ball as the clock expired to get the win.

Scoring for the Knights; Fulton, 15; McGowen, nine; Allgood, four; Madison and Meyer, three each; Kreifels, two. Lourdes were 11 of 46 from the field and Fillmore Central shot 20 of 48. Erin Schmidt led the Panthers with 16 points.

Box score:

FMC-12-18-12-11--53

LCC-9-14-9-9--41

Lourdes finished the 2018-19 season with a 20-6 record and a state tournament bid.