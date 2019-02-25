Nevada senior Andrew Saunders (center) signed a letter of intent to play college football at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge Feb. 6 at the Nevada High School commons. Pictured with Saunders (clockwise, left to right) his father Jeff Saunders, Nevada assistant football coach John Bass, Nevada head football coach Andrew Kleeman, Nevada assistant coach Tyler Struck and his mother Mae Saunders. During the 2018 football season, Saunders made second-team all-state in Class 2A after setting Nevada receiving records with 80 catches for 982 yards and nine touchdowns. Submitted photo.

By Joe Randleman

Staff Writer