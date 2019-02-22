Focus. Finish. Fun.

Those are the three words WACO High School boys basketball coach Paul Kissell stresses to his team before every game.

The Warriors had an abundance of all in Thursday's 41-37 victory over fifth-ranked New London in a Class 1A district final on the Don Gibbs Court at Burlington High School's Johannsen Gymnasium.

WACO (17-4) advances to a substate final to play Alburnett (17-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Iowa City Liberty High School. The winner will advance to the state tournament March 4-8 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

New London, which played in the state tournament two years ago, ends the season with a 21-2 record.

Focus? The Warriors held the high-scoring Tigers to just 13 points in the second half, a measly four points in the fourth quarter.

Finish? WACO closed the game with a 7-2 run and held New London senior Mason Porter to just one point after halftime.

Fun? Well, winning is fun, and as the WACO fans swarmed the court after the upset win, the Warriors were having plenty of fun.

"We've worked for this ever since we can remember," WACO junior Nik Coble said. "This senior and junior class, we've been playing tournaments together since fifth and sixth grade. We come in during the summer and we work hard. We knew eventually it was going to pay off and tonight it paid off."

"It brings a lot of emotion, a lot of confidence in what we have to do," said WACO senior guard Colton Horak, who sank two free throws with 15.4 seconds left to seal the win. "We came in with a game plan and we have to stick to it, but sometimes you have to mix it up and be a little versatile. We got a little bit of it all tonight."

"We all believed we had something at the end. A couple steals right there at the end helped. We kept fighting back. Anything can happen in playoff time," said WACO junior point guard Drew Kissell, who tossed in 12 points.

"We're a good team," Coach Kissell said. "We played them earlier this season. It was a close game. It came down to the end and they hit their free throws. We were taking the mindset that we're not here for an upset. We're here for the win."

New London looked set to run away and hide in the first half. Senior Mason Porter, who came into the game averaging 16 points per game, knocked down 13 points in the first 16 minutes as the Tigers built a 24-12 lead following a layin by senior Darius Whaley.

With Coble in early foul trouble, the Warriors switched defenses, which seemed to befuddle the Tigers in the second half.

"We stopped attacking the basket. I don't understand that. We stopped shooting the ball," New London coach Bryant Porter said. "Hopefully our younger guys that are coming up learn from that. You have to keep attacking. I didn't think they let us play. The flow of the game to me wasn't that good. They were calling cheap fouls on both sides. It's the playoffs. Let us play."

WACO, which lost to New London by 10 points early in the season, slowed the pace of the game in the second half, holding the Tigers 19 points below their season average of 56.3 points per game.

With the guards harassing the Tigers out front and Coble and Gabe Reichenbach patrolling the paint, the Tigers were limited to just four field goals in the second half.

"We played great defense all night. That number there says how great we did. We just gave a lot of energy. I feel like that's what drives us — our effort and energy," Drew Kissell said.

Coble, who hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer against Pekin on Tuesday night, hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter to pull the Warriors within 33-24.

If the Warriors didn't believe before, they certainly did after Coble's momentum-shifting shot.

"It's just teamwork. They found me. I was open. I hit it. We did what we needed to do. Whatever it takes to win. That was part of it and we got it done," Coble said.

Horak, who averages just six points per game, had a three-point play to give WACO its first lead of the game at 34-33. He later sank two free throws to close the scoring.

"The past three years I haven't been a very good free-throw shooter. I'm not a good shooter. I don't really have that kind of touch," Horak said. "But this summer and during the season I really worked on my free throws because I feel like if I'm going to score points, I have to get to the line and score points. That's the part of the game I've worked on and that's the part of my game that showed tonight."

While the Warriors were celebrating their victory and a chance to play for a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2006, Coach Porter was saying goodbye to a group of seniors who had a combined 73-21 record the last four years and took the Tigers to the state tournament for the first time ever.

"It doesn't matter who we play, they're going to be a good team. We're looking forward to the challenge. The expectations have changed for WACO basketball. You saw it about 10 years ago with Coach (Bob) Hilmer and now we're taking that step moving forward. We want this to be the expectation of our program and not just a glib on the radar," Coach Kissell said.

"I told them it's been a long road. I'm going to miss them. I told them their legend will never be forgotten. They started something as freshmen and I hope that brings the heartbeat harder for the future kids to come," Coach Porter said.

WACO (41)

Drew Kissell 4-9 3-5 12, Elijah McGohan 0-3 0-0 0, Colton Horak 1-2 3-3 5, Nik Coble 6-9 5-7 19, Gabe Reichenbach 2-6 0-0 5, Dalton Diers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-29 11-15 41.

NEW LONDON (37)

Darius Whaley 3-8 0-0 6, Grant Swanson 2-9 0-2 5, Jalen Birdsell 0-2 0-0 0, Mason Porter 4-11 5-6 14, Keontae Luckett 4-7 4-7 12, Tyler Henecke 0-2 0-0 0, Caydin Wahls 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-39 9-15 37.

Score by quarters

WACO;6;8;10;17;—;41

New London;10;14;9;4;—;37

Fouls: WACO 12, New London 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: WACO 4-11 (Coble 2-3, Kissell 1-2, Reichenbach 1-3, Horak 0-1, McGohan 0-2), New London 2-10 (Porter 1-3, Swanson 1-4, Birdsell 0-1, Luckett 0-1, Henecke 0-1).

Records: WACO 17-4, New London 20-2.