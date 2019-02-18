It was postseason round two for the Van Meter girls basketball as they took to the road on Friday, Feb. 15 to take on seventh ranked Dike-New Hartford.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they couldn’t recreate their round one experience as they fell 58-45. It was just the fourth time all season that an opponent has held the Bulldogs to at least two single digit scoring quarters. The Bulldogs suffered a six point second quarter and a nine point third quarter which were the deciding factors in the point total outcome.

Van Meter had a focus on defense all season long and it really showed in the first quarter where the Bulldogs have allowed just eight points per first quarter heading into Friday’s match-up. Unfortunately on Friday, they have up a season high 16 first quarter points. The Bulldogs did post 11 first quarter points of their own but took to the halftime break with a deficit of 27-17. A 13-9 deficit in the third quarter didn’t help their cause but they did outscore Dike-New Hartford 19-18 in the final frame but it wasn’t’ enough to claim a win.

Natalie Barth led the scoring charge for the first time this season after notching 17 points on five-of-nine field goal shooting. Barth also paced the team in rebounds with six of the 24 total for the team. Clair Lauterbach was not too far behind Barth with 12 points scored on four-of-nine field goal shooting and four-of-eight shooting from beyond the three point arc.

The loss unfortunately brings the end of the 2018-19 season as the Bulldogs end with a record of 18-5. It’s been another successful season under the direction of head coach Jay Nelson who has continued to impress those around him, including activities director Rick Roberts.

“The great thing about Jay is he’s just as great of a coach as he is a person,” said Roberts. “He connects wonderfully with the players which is so important for a successful program. Glad to have him here at Van Meter.”

The 2018-19 season marked the seventh straight winning season for Bulldog girls’ basketball.